Nineteen years ago, the horror-fan community was shaken up by a bold Australian movie: Wolf Creek told the story of a group of backpackers who wander through the Australian outback and get captured by an extremely sadistic serial killer who hunts them for the thrill. The movie earned almost $30 million — a modest number, but exorbitant in comparison with the project's $1 million budget. Now, Deadline revealed that the wheels are turning for an American reboot titled Wolf Creek: Legacy to start filming in early 2025.

The table is all set for the production, which has already tapped a director: Sean Lahiff, who previously worked as an editor in the Wolf Creek sequel and the Stan series based on the movies. Greg McLean, who created the franchise and helmed the first movie, is coming back as a producer. McLean stated he's a big believer "in the power of fresh perspectives," and that he's "thrilled" that Lahiff is stepping in to take over the franchise.

Additionally, the serial killer will be the same one: John Jarratt will reprise his role as Mick Taylor. In the new version, an American family will wander innocently into the serial killer's territory in the Australian outback. After their parents sacrifice themselves to save their offspring, the kids suddenly have to fend for themselves in the Australian wilderness. If the previous entries in the franchise are any indication, Taylor won't hesitate in his cruelty due to his victims' ages.

Who's Starring In Wolf Creek: Legacy?

Image via Dimension Films

The cast is still being selected, but aside from Jarratt, Jay Ryan (It Chapter Two) has already signed on to star in the reboot. In an official statement, the new director broke down what he wants to achieve with the Australian horror reboot and teased what kind of elements we'll see in the remake:

“I aim to deliver the horror and suspense that fans of the 'Wolf Creek' franchise and wider genre theatre goers expect but to add a new depth to the story. We’re exploring the psychological terror of being hunted, the fear and resilience of these young characters, and the nightmarish quality of the Outback itself. This is a story that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, but it will also tap into something deeper – the primal fears that dark fairytales have always played on.”

Should Wolf Creek: Legacy mirror the success of the original installment, we could be looking at a franchise rebirth. This would be another big win for Australia, which just last year shared with the world another horror hit: Talk To Me, which already has a sequel under development — or so it seemed until earlier this year.

Filming of Wolf Creek: Legacy is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025. A release window is yet to be announced.