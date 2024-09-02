Two decades after Wolf Creek shocked audiences and became a surprise box office hit, the notorious Outback horror franchise is making a chilling return. Deadline exclusively reports that Wolf Creek: Legacy is officially in the works, bringing back the brutal thrills that made the original film a cult classic. Released in 2005, Wolf Creek was a game-changer for Australian horror, raking in $30 million globally on a shoestring $1 million budget. The film's success spawned a sequel in 2013 and a TV series, but despite years of rumors and false starts, the scent of a third film went cold — until now.

Creator Greg Mclean is back to reignite the franchise, this time stepping into the role of producer. Fans will be thrilled to learn that John Jarratt, who embodied the terrifying Outback serial killer Mick Taylor, is returning to his iconic role. But that’s not all: the reboot has attracted new talent, including Resident Evil producer Jeremy Bolt and director Sean Lahiff, who served as editor on Wolf Creek 2 and knows the franchise's dark, dusty trails like the back of his hand. The screenplay comes from Duncan Samarasinghe, promising fresh terror while staying true to the franchise’s gritty roots.

The latest chapter in the Wolf Creek saga shifts its focus to a family of American tourists who, in classic horror fashion, unknowingly wander into Mick Taylor’s hunting grounds. When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids are left to fend for themselves in the vast and unforgiving Australian wilderness. But this time, Mick might have bitten off more than he can chew. The prey? Two wily and resourceful Zoomers who could prove to be his most challenging targets yet.

Who's Involved in 'Wolf Creek: Legacy'?

Joining the cast is Jay Ryan, best known for his role in It Chapter Two. The search is currently on for the young actors who will bring this story to life, with veteran Australian casting directors Angela and Louise Heesom (who worked on the original Wolf Creek) leading the hunt. Filming is slated to begin in Australia in the first quarter of 2025.

Greg Mclean expressed his excitement about the reboot, stating:

“I’ve always believed in the power of fresh perspectives, and that’s why I’m thrilled to introduce Sean Lahiff as the director of Wolf Creek: Legacy. Sean isn’t just stepping into this world; he’s been a part of it for years. This new chapter in the Wolf Creek saga is something I’m incredibly excited about: it’s a bold new story that honors the roots of the franchise while pushing it into new, uncharted territory.”

Lahiff echoed this enthusiasm, emphasizing the psychological depth of the new film. “I aim to deliver the horror and suspense that fans of the Wolf Creek franchise and wider genre theatergoers expect but to add a new depth to the story. We’re exploring the psychological terror of being hunted, the fear and resilience of these young characters, and the nightmarish quality of the Outback itself.”

With the stars aligning for this reboot, Wolf Creek: Legacy is poised to bring the terror of Mick Taylor to a whole new generation. Fans of the franchise and horror aficionados alike should brace themselves — because the Outback's deadliest predator is back, and he’s not done yet.

While we wait for further updates, you can watch the original Wolf Creek on Prime Video.

Wolf Creek Release Date September 16, 2005 Director Greg Mclean Cast John Jarratt , Cassandra Magrath , Kestie Morassi , Nathan Phillips , Gordon Poole , Guy O'Donnell Runtime 99 Writers Greg Mclean

