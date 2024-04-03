The Big Picture Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light offers a compelling conclusion to Thomas Cromwell's story in the court of King Henry VIII.

The series explores the power dynamics and political intrigue of Tudor England through Cromwell's rise and challenges.

Directed by Peter Kosminsky and written by Peter Straughan, the show captures historical and personal intricacies adeptly.

Masterpiece PBS and the BBC have shared a first look at Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, the concluding installment of Hilary Mantel's acclaimed trilogy, as production wraps up. The newly released images showcase the cast, including Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell, Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII, and Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour, among others, bringing to life the historical figures at the heart of the story. Directed by Peter Kosminsky and written by Peter Straughan, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light reunites the team behind the first award-winning series. The show continues to explore the complex figure of Thomas Cromwell, his rise to power, and his navigation of the treacherous politics in King Henry VIII's court.

Set in 1536, the story picks up with the execution of Anne Boleyn, Henry's second wife, and follows Cromwell's efforts to advance his position while supporting Henry's marriage to Jane Seymour. As Cromwell works towards reform and innovation in England, he must also contend with the dangers posed by his enemies and the volatile nature of his relationship with Henry. The final chapter aims to provide a detailed look at the latter years of Cromwell's life, capturing the challenges he faced as he attempted to balance his ambition with his survival in a perilous period. Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light looks set to offer a compelling conclusion to the saga, focusing on the historical and personal intricacies of its characters' lives.

What is the 'Wolf Hall' Series About?

The series are historical dramas based on Hilary Mantel's novels "Wolf Hall" and "Bring Up the Bodies," the first two books in her Thomas Cromwell trilogy. The series delves into the rise of Thomas Cromwell, a blacksmith's son who becomes one of the most powerful figures in the court of King Henry VIII of England. Through Cromwell's sharp intellect and cunning, he navigates the complex politics of the Tudor court, rising from a humble advisor to the King's chief minister.

Wolf Hall explores the intricate dynamics of power, betrayal, and politics during a tumultuous period in English history, focusing on Cromwell's role in the king's controversial decision to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon in favor of Anne Boleyn. This decision leads to England's break with the Catholic Church and the establishment of the Church of England, changing the course of the nation's history. It won two BAFTAs and was nominated for 8 Emmys.

The Mirror and the Light will broadcast on MASTERPIECE on PBS and will be available to stream on the PBS App, the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel and PBS.org. A premiere date will be announced at a later date. Check out the new images above, and stream the original Wolf Hall on Prime Video in the U.S.

Wolf Hall After the downfall of Cardinal Wolsey, his secretary, Thomas Cromwell, finds himself amongst the treachery and intrigue of King Henry VIII's court and soon becomes a close advisor to the King, a role fraught with danger. Release Date 2015-00-00 Cast Mark Rylance , Damian Lewis , Bernard Hill , Mathieu Amalric Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

