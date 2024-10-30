The highly anticipated trailer for the second installment of the Emmy-nominated historical drama Wolf Hall is finally here! The series is making its long-awaited return after concluding of the previous installment in May 2015. Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, March 23, 2025, on the PBS Prime Video Channel.

The official trailer for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light dropped on October 30, 2024, on the MASTERPIECE PBS YouTube Channel. The series is based on the best-selling trilogy by the late Hilary Mantel, Wolf Hall. Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will be an adaptation of the final novel in Mantel’s trilogy, The Mirror and Light. The story explores significant moments from the reign of King Henry VIII, played by Damian Lewis, but is told from the perspective of his advisor, Thomas Cromwell, played by Mark Rylance. The upcoming installment is directed by Peter Kosminsky and has been adapted for television by Peter Straughan.

The cast of Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light includes Rylance and Lewis, reprising their roles as leads. The series also comprises Jonathan Pryce in flashbacks of Cardinal Wolsey, Kate Phillips as Henry VIII’s third wife, Jane Seymour, and Lilit Lesser as Princess Mary, the daughter of Henry and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon. The series also features Harry Melling, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Timothy Spall, Alex Jennings, and Charlie Rowe.

The Second Installment Will See Thomas Cromwell Navigate Complex Waters

BBC and MASTERPIECE PBS released first-look images for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light back in April 2024. The series, which has been years in the making, will explore the final years of Thomas Cromwell’s life as he navigates how to deal with the Tudor court after the execution of Henry VIII's second wife, Anne Boleyn.

The upcoming installment will focus on how Thomas Cromwell has to rely on his wits to navigate between the complexities of being caught between his principles of doing what is right as opposed to his desire to survive. The official logline ends on a chilling not and sets the tone for the whole series:

“But in the wake of Henry VIII having executed his queen, no one is safe.”

The series will be released in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 9 p.m. New episodes will be dropped weekly. The series will have a delayed release in the US.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light premieres on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 9/8c in the US. In the meantime, you can stream Wolf Hall on the PBS App or the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel.

