When thinking of Jack Nicholson and the horror genre, The Shining is likely the first movie that comes to mind, but another horror-inspired gem in his filmography deserves some attention: 1994's Wolf. Directed by Academy Award-winner Mike Nichols, Wolf is a genre-bending dark romantic drama with a star-studded cast that includes Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Spader, Christopher Plummer, and Richard Jenkins.

'Wolf' Offers Up an Elevated Take on a Werewolf Movie

In the film, Nicholson plays the role of Will Randall, an aging book editor who struggles to keep his publishing job and marriage alive when a younger co-worker, Stewart Swinton (Spader), enters the scene. But after being bitten by a wolf on a trip to Vermont, Randall becomes full of youthful energy, animalistic tendencies, and heightened senses. That’s when Randall meets Laura Alden (Pfeiffer), the beautiful daughter of Raymond Alden (Plummer), the publishing tycoon taking over Randall’s New York publishing house. Randall must find a way to keep his job while keeping his new identity controlled and hidden.

Wolf may not be what you’d expect from a typical werewolf movie, but that’s exactly what makes it special. The film is a sophisticated slow-burn as it largely takes place in the cutthroat, competitive environment of the publishing world. Randall’s new identity as half-man, half-wolf intersects with his successful and powerful workplace role. Randall never has a full-on wolf transformation that you would typically expect from a werewolf movie, due to a doctor’s protective amulet. No shirts rip open from growing chest hair or muscles. Randall is not out every night attacking and eating victims in the woods. There is always some human aspect to Randall’s wolf persona, making it a somewhat mature, highbrow take on a werewolf story.

Jack Nicholson Gives a Conservative yet Passionate Performance

Despite Pfeiffer and Spader's star power, it's Nicholson’s performance that makes the film as charming as it is. Nicholson had been passionate about bringing Wolf to life for over a decade, working closely with friend, screenwriter, and associate producer Jim Harrison. In an interview with Emanuel Levy, Nicholson discussed the desire to always play a wolf on screen, even doing research to perfect the role. He said he was "reading a lot of books about wolves and watching a lot of films on their behavior." In Randall’s slow-motion transformation, he gracefully chases a deer through the woods, keenly tracking its every movement by scent. His performance is surprisingly believable compared to other wolf-man transformations — a man grappling with his animalistic tendencies while trying to remain respectable.

Compared to Nicholson’s intense and violent portrayal of Jack Torrance in The Shining, his performance in Wolf is more on the reserved side. Describing Nicholson, Nicols told Levy: "He's kind of a walking id, wild and sophisticated at the same time. The wolf that he becomes is one of delicacy and sensibility, not a mad creature roaming the night and tearing throats out." Nicholson’s character has minimal makeup and prosthetics ... and, truthfully, he doesn’t need much else. Although his sideburns and protruding teeth are quite effective thanks to Rick Baker, Nicholson could have been a convincing werewolf just as himself. From his natural growls and brute mannerisms, you can see him become more animal-like as the film progresses.

For those who were underwhelmed by Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, you may find Wolf — which is filled with horror, romance, drama, and comedy — more up your alley. While it may not fully work for all when viewed as a straight horror film, it offers a modern, sophisticated reinterpretation of a classic story and character, along with yet another quality Jack Nicholson performance.

