Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wolf King,

Netflix has continued its niche of releasing animated fantasy shows with Wolf King, based on Curtis Jobling's Wereworld books. The series can best be described as a child-friendly version of A Song of Ice and Fire: it is set in a world where the noble families are Werelords, humans who can transform into powerful half-animal forms. The tyrannical Werelions currently rule, but the flame of rebellion is stoked when the missing heir to the Werewolf king is discovered.

The show is a wonderful blending of the hero's journey with cutthroat politics set in a world where there is a new danger around every corner. Fittingly, this approach offers plenty of opportunities to develop strong characters and see how they play off one another as they either vie for power or struggle to survive. This list will rank the best characters in Wolf King based on their depiction, the role they play in the story, and how memorable and well-realized they are overall.