Last month, Netflix debuted yet another stunning-looking animated series. Wolf King roared into the streamer's catalog and quickly became one of 2025's earliest hits. In order to celebrate the series' performance, the Brain Audio team put together a mini-documentary that sheds a little light on the production process, and Collider can exclusively share this documentary with you. You can stream all episodes of Wolf King on Netflix, and check out the mini-documentary in this article.

The mini-documentary focuses on the sound design of Wolf King, which is a standout on its own. We get a glimpse into the often forgotten about Foley art, in which an artist gets to provide the sound of pretty much everything that you see onscreen, from the blade of a sword sliding across a surface to sounds that evoke the magic of the story. The mini-documentary also covers a bit of the sound design and how it was incorporated into the soundtrack of Wolf King.

During an interview, series director Tom Brass (The Innocents) revealed that, despite Wolf King being a fantasy show, he wanted the sound and music approach to be different to what we are used to hearing in the genre — Brass even jokes that the team had fun by having the series even sound "like a nightclub" at times. Composer Tom Haines (The Stimming Pool) echoed Brass's words but underscored that they just didn't do an electronic soundtrack for the sake of doing it; they decided to make it "in such a way that they had a primitive energy that could have existed in the world of 'Wolf King.'"

A Howl Like You Never Heard It Before

Last but not least, the mini-documentary showcases several discoveries that the Wolf King team made while trying out different and unique instruments, to the point in which they got to create their own sounds and be as bold as not using the traditional wolf howl that audiences are used to hearing in any story. They even got to create a theme for the moon, which is itself an important character in the story given the protagonist's nature.

Wolf King is currently among the top 10 most-watched titles on Netflix, and last week alone the series was able to rake in over 2 million views. The story centers around a young boy who discovers he is the heir of a long line of werewolves, and therefore the ruler of a werewolf land. The voice cast features Ceallach Spellman (Waterloo Road), Nina Barker-Francis (Moonhaven), Paterson Joseph (Wonka), Kate Fleetwood (The Wheel of Time) and Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu). The show is based on the Wereworld book series by author Curtis Jobling.

You can stream all episodes of Wolf King on Netflix. Check out the mini-documentary above.