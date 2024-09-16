Along with an impressive lineup of live-action TV series and movies, Netflix has really been boosting its game in the animated realm over the last few years. Recently, shows like Terminator Zero have been toppling the ratings charts, and soon, another sure-fire hit will arrive on the platform. Today, the studio has released the debut teaser for its upcoming small-screen animated adaptation of Curtis Jobling’s Wereworld books. Titled Wolf King, the production will keep its story close to the novels and take audiences into a colorful and fantastical world where a young man named Drew Ferran is forced to face his destiny.

There’s nothing low-key about the first look at Wolf King, as the animation team really electrified this one — literally. In the trailer, we meet the young up-and-coming ruler, Drew, whose father warns him that regular people won’t treat his shape-shifting ability kindly. Struggling to get his special powers under control, Drew has a lot of learning to do before he can prove himself to others and ascend to the throne. Less than one minute, the teaser certainly doesn’t lack action sequences and human-to-wolf transformations. If this is any foreshadowing of what will eventually howl onto Netflix, audiences are in for yet another treat from Netflix’s animation department.

While the trailer delves into the storyline a little bit, here’s some more background on what audiences can expect from Wolf King. Netflix’s latest animated series will center on Drew’s discovery that he’s the last living recipient of a title that would see him as King. Entirely hesitant at first and unsure if he’ll ever be able to get his powers under control, Drew takes his responsibility seriously and sets out to claim his throne. There will be a lot of hurdles along the way, specifically the Lion Lords, a tyrannous group who have stolen the throne and plan to stop Drew dead in his tracks. Over a six-book series, Jobling tells the story of Drew’s quest for his rightful spot on the throne, so Netflix has quite the beefy source material to dip into for its newest adaptation.

Who Is Behind ‘Wolf King’?

Wolf King is the latest to come from Jellyfish Pictures, the studio behind other eye-poppingly designed titles including Spirit: Untamed, How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming, and Netflix’s upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation, The Twits. The studio’s frequent collaborator and animation specialist, Tom Brass, will helm the fantasy series, while Jobling, Angelo Abela, Tim Compton, and Lime Pictures’ Barry Quinn produce.

As of right now, no date has been set for the release of Wolf King, but check out the debut teaser above and stay tuned to Collider for more information.

