Peacock debuted today the first-look images of Wolf Like Me, a new horror/romantic comedy series set to premiere in the streamer in mid-January. The story follows a newly-formed couple that has to find a way to work out their differences when one half is struggling with grief and the other hides a dangerous secret.

The dark poster for Wolf Like Me suggests that the series won’t shy away from its potentially dangerous secrets and play out in a mysterious scenario. At the same time, the duo of protagonists–Isla Fisher and Josh Gad–both have an extensive background in comedy, which confirms the genre-bending style of the series that was announced back in April.

The first look images also provide a little more insight into the story, revealing a family road trip and several snapshots that suggest Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fischer) are deeply in love. At the same time, the images also hint at the series’ secrets, with Mary running desperately with her shoes off, and Gary looking horrified as he watches something through an opening of a thick metal door.

Wolf Like Me was created by Abe Forsythe, who previously wrote and directed for Hulu the sci-fi horror comedy movie Little Monsters, starring Lupita Nyong’o. Forsythe directed all six episodes of Wolf Like Me, and also executive produces along with Jodi Matterson (Nine Perfect Strangers), Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies), and Steve Hutensky (Queen America).

When talking about his show, Forsythe revealed he wants the element of surprise to keep viewers willing to see the story to the end:

“I'd love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it's going or what gets revealed as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it's going to shock and surprise people. You get to the end of every episode and there's a reason that you have to keep watching.”

We just hope that those secrets don’t boil down to what might have gotten spoiled by the very title of the series. Because you know… Wolf Like Me… a woman with a secret… something or someone stranded behind a heavy door with scratch marks… it’s not too hard to connect the dots.

Wolf Like Me premiers on Peacock on January 13. Check out the first-look images and official synopsis below:

Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

