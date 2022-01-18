The creator of the Peacock series also talks about why the opening credits change in every episode and future seasons.

With Wolf Like Me now streaming on Peacock, I recently got to speak with writer-director Abe Forsythe about making the genre-bending romantic dramedy. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the series tells the story of Gary (Josh Gad), a father who is struggling to pick up the pieces and provide for his daughter (Ariel Joy Donoghue) since the unexpected death of his wife. Shortly after Gary and his daughter get in a car crash involving Mary (Isla Fisher), sparks begin to form between the two adults, but Mary has a secret that she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. Perhaps the universe has brought them together for a reason…

During the interview, Forsythe they talked about where the idea came from, drawing from his own life experiences, how they decided on six episodes, the way the opening credits change in every episode, how they designed the werewolf, why he wanted to hold it back as long as possible, why he likes subverting audience expectations, and more. In addition, he talked about future seasons and if the werewolf would be shown more now that it’s been revealed.

Watch what Abe Forsythe had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Wolf Like Me is now streaming on Peacock. For more on the series you can read Carly Lane's review and you can watch the latest trailer which reveals Mary's big secret.

Abe Forsythe

Where did the idea come from?

How a lot of his own life experiences were put into the show.

How did he decide on six episodes and was it even a different number?

How the story dictated how many episodes.

Did Peacock ask him if he had ideas for future seasons?

How the characters are in a much different place after the season finale.

How they designed the opening credits and the way they change as the series goes on.

How they designed the werewolf.

Did anyone ask him to introduce the werewolf earlier in the season?

Why he wanted to hold back the werewolf as long as possible.

Has he already thought about Season 2 and how much the werewolf would be shown?

Why he wanted to subvert the expectations of what the audience expects.

