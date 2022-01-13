With writer-director Abe Forsythe’s Wolf Like Me now streaming on Peacock, I recently got to speak with Josh Gad and Isla Fisher about making the genre-bending romantic dramedy. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the series tells the story of Gary (Gad), a father who is struggling to pick up the pieces and provide for his daughter (Ariel Joy Donoghue) since the unexpected death of his wife. Shortly after Gary and his daughter get in a car crash involving Mary (Isla Fisher), sparks begin to form between the two adults, but Mary has a secret that she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. Perhaps the universe has brought them together for a reason…

Previously Forsythe said that keeping things oblivious was the best way for audiences to go into the series. “I’d love for audiences to go into watching the series and not knowing where it’s going or what gets revealed as the show progresses. I think if that happens, then it’s going to shock and surprise people. You get to the end of every episode and there’s a reason that you have to keep watching.”

During my interview with Gad and Fisher, they talked about why they wanted to do the series, how it’s unlike anything else on TV, how Abe Forsythe takes different tones and genres and puts them together in a new way, being incredible sick when they were filming falling in love, how they both like to joke around between takes, and more. In addition Gad shared an update on Central Park and reveals why Season 3 will be the best one yet.

Watch what Josh Gad and Isla Fisher had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Wolf Like Me is now streaming on Peacock. For more on ths series you can read Carly Lane's review.

Josh Gad and Isla Fisher

How the series is unlike anything else on TV.

How the series takes different tones and genres and puts them together.

How did this project happen?

How do they each like to work on set and was it similar?

How they both like to make jokes between takes.

Being incredibly sick when filming the fall in love sequence in episode 2.

Was writer-director Abe Forsythe precious with the dialogue on set?

What were their reaction to the revelations in the series?

Have they had any talks with Forsythe about a second season?

What can Gad say about Central Park Season 3?

How come Fisher hasn’t been part of Central Park yet?

They talk about Ariel Joy Donoghue’s work as Josh Gad’s daughter on the series.

