Josh Gad and Isla Fisher are set to star in the genre-bending romantic comedy Wolf Like Me, which has received a straight-to-series order from Peacock.

The series hails from creator Abe Forsythe, who will write and direct all six half-hour episodes. Forsythe will also executive produce Wolf Like Me alongside stars Gad and Fisher, as well as Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories.

Wolf Like Me is built around the idea that everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck struggling to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife, while Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

Hmmm... a genre-bending rom-com titled Wolf Like Me from the writer-director of the zombie comedy Little Monsters? Could Mary's secret be that she's a werewolf, or something to that effect? I have no inside info, but it wouldn't shock me!

"Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me. The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I’m so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters,” Forsythe said in a statement.

“We fell in love with Abe Forsythe’s imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters. With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, Wolf Like Me will be engaging, quirky and wholly original,” added NBCU's Lisa Katz.

Made Up Stories, which executive produced The Undoing and is also behind Nicole Kidman's next limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, is producing Wolf Like Me in partnership with Endeavor Content and Australia's leading local streaming service Stan. Made Up Stories also produced Eric Bana's upcoming thriller The Dry, while Stan backed last year's indie movie True History of the Kelly Gang starring Charlie Hunnam and Russell Crowe.

Gad, who created the animated series Central Park and also stars on HBO's space comedy Avenue 5, previously worked with Forsythe on Little Monsters, which paired him with Lupita Nyong'o. He's set to star in Shrunk, the next chapter of Disney's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, and he's also slated to topline a Beauty and the Beast spinoff series centered around Luke Evans' Gaston. As for Fisher, she voices one of the leads in Netflix's upcoming animated movie Back to the Outback alongside fellow Aussies Eric Bana and Guy Pearce. She and Gad make an interesting duo that should help draw eyeballs to Peacock, which is ramping up its original programming.

