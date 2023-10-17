The Big Picture Wolf Like Me Season 1 focused on the characters' lives rather than the werewolf premise, but the werewolf remains a central conflict.

Mary and Gary develop a bond, but their relationship is complicated by Mary's werewolf transformation.

Mary's secret is eventually revealed to Emma, causing shock and uncertainty for the family as they navigate their future in Season 2.

For some weird reason, werewolf stories and romance dramas go very well together. Wolf Like Me took a humble step in this direction with its sweet story and lovable set of characters when it premiered in January last year. Written and directed by Abe Forsythe, Wolf Like Me invested deeply into the lives of its characters in Season 1 rather than concerning itself too much with the werewolf premise although it remains at the center of the show’s conflict. Clearly, there was more to say in the story when the series ended its run in 2022. Later, the show’s renewal in April 2022 validated the love received by the story and the characters. With Wolf Like Me Season 2 set to premiere in a few days, it’s only fair that the characters are revisited to understand where they landed before the events of the upcoming season. At the beginning of Season 1, Gary (Josh Gad) is a grieving husband who hasn't recovered from the loss of his wife, Lisa, even after years. His daughter, Emma (Ariel Donoghue) faces a similar challenge. Little did they know a car accident would change their lives forever. Mary (Isla Fisher) enters the lives of Gary and Emma when she accidentally drives into their car on a usual weekday. The shock of the accident sends Emma into a panic attack — one of many she has experienced since her mother's death. Thankfully, Mary handles the situation easily and manages to calm down Emma.

'Wolf Like Me' Starts With Love at First Crash

Image via Peacock

Later, when Mary pays a visit to Gary's house to check up on Emma, Gary sees the incredible bond Mary has been able to establish with Emma. It turns out that Mary was originally from Chicago and moved to Adelaide only recently. She writes a relationship column for a living. Unfortunately for Gary, when he tries to ask Mary out for dinner, she panics and tries to slip away. Good for Gary, his persistence finally yields results as Mary agrees for lunch, the next day. On the day of the date, against Gary's choice of an Italian restaurant, Mary takes him to a gothic restaurant in a basement. Gary thanks Mary for helping Emma with her panic attack and confesses to being responsible for his daughter's condition. Shortly after his wife's death, Gary spiraled into an emotional rollercoaster. As a result, even Emma has put up a wall around herself that Gary finds difficult to penetrate. A great evening is interrupted when Mary resists kissing Gary and rushes to her home after realizing that the sun is about to set. Mary runs to her house hastily and locks herself behind a secured metal door.

When Gary reaches home, he finds Emma lying unconscious on the bathroom floor. It's suggested that Emma may have tried harming herself. Thankfully, Emma survives the whole debacle while Gary's sister-in-law Sarah (Emma Lung) joins him to extend him support. After her discharge, Emma confesses to her psychiatrist Trevor (Alan Dukes) that she tried harming herself because she was scared of the panic attacks happening again. Later at the breakfast table, Gary tries to get into Emma's mind, only to end up being confronted himself by his daughter. Emma calls out her father for leading an unhappy and unsatisfying life.

Four weeks after their date, Emma and Gary stumble upon each other. On being questioned about her sudden departure, Emma suggests that it was the wrong choice on her part to go on a date even when they understand each other well. When Emma blames her emotional baggage as the reason, Gary pours his heart out. He reveals how he kept Emma away from her mother because he did not want her to see her mother's worsening condition which would eventually become her last memory. He is not sure if Emma has ever understood Gary's motivation behind the move.

On hearing Gary's story, Mary informs him that her husband died in an accident during a backpacking trip in Europe. Reiterating that she cannot be with Gary, Mary gives him a final kiss before departing hastily again. But Gary's keys end up being taken by Mary and Gary decides to follow her to retrieve his keys. Gary's arrival at Mary's house results in the shocking revelation of a secret that she long kept close to her. Gary finds it odd when he witnesses Mary's place sprawling with chickens. Although Mary finds herself in an unexpected situation when Gary ends up being there without notice, she finally stops resisting Gary's advances into her house, realizing that it is too late for anything to be done.

Gary Learns the Truth About Mary in 'Wolf Like Me' Season 1

As seen earlier, Mary takes one of the chickens with herself and shuts herself behind the metal door. When the door shuts, metal shutters get activated and trap Gary inside the house. With no opportunity to escape, Gary bears witness to the horrifying reality of Mary's existence through the viewing slit in the metal door. It is revealed that Mary turns into a bloodthirsty werewolf on a full moon night. The chickens at her home become her dinner when she needs fresh meat and blood to satisfy the beast inside her. Unable to escape, Gary is forced to spend possibly the worst night of his life, just next to a terrifying werewolf. Moreover, to add to Gary's misery, the beast turns out to be the one woman Gary has felt confident opening up to, in years.

The next morning, Mary comes out to find Gary, who's now scared of her. With nothing to hide anymore, Mary reveals her real story. Mary was bitten by a rabid "dog" in Prague while she was there on a trip with her husband, David. Although nothing happened to her right away, things got out of hand when she turned into a werewolf and ended up tearing her husband apart. Mary also confesses to once eating an Italian family, further making Gary feel scared for the safety of himself and his daughter. Placing the miseries of her life in front of Gary, Mary requests him to keep Mary's dark secret to himself. Gary also questions Mary for having a viewing slit in the door despite claiming she never intended for anyone to know about her. This particularly highlights that Mary, in her heart, desired to share the secret with somebody, one day.

Initially, unsure whether Gary would keep her secret, Mary sets her mind on fleeing the city, but her heart stops her from giving up on her life in Adelaide easily. Luck shines in Mary's favor when she ends up being invited to dinner by Emma, providing Gary and Mary an opportunity to reconsider their stance on each other. Although Gary remains defensive and suspicious of Mary at first, the heartfelt interactions between them, coupled with his own love for Mary, motivate him to give their relationship a real chance. Finally, Gary decides to take the opportunity of living a happy life with Mary and Emma.

With a love-filled night past them, Gary and Mary decide the path forward for their relationship. Despite Mary's apprehensions, Gary concludes that their relationship is worth giving a shot even though it comes with the risk of Mary eating his heart out, quite literally. Also, Mary's help provides Emma an opportunity to understand herself and her father better. Over time, Gary and Mary settle into a routine. Every full moon, Mary shuts herself behind the door and the next morning, Gary assists Mary in setting up for the day. But soon, Gary realizes that they cannot keep this big a secret from Emma, who'd be heartbroken if she came to know about it much later. As always, Mary worries that it will scare Emma and ruin the perfect life they have built.

Mary Struggles With Telling Emma the Truth

Image via Peacock

To aggravate the situation, Gary finds out from Mary about the possibility of her being pregnant. While Gary responds positively to the news, Mary fears that she may end up giving birth to another werewolf. Moreover, she couldn't bear it if she were to harm her child in any way. Although Gary doesn't agree with Mary's approach to the situation, he decides to support her regardless of the choice she makes. He also plans to inform Emma about Mary's life as a werewolf during a planned camping trip the next week.

During the camping trip, the three spend some happy time together as a family. In the night, just when Gary attempts to spill the truth in front of Emma, Mary intervenes and informs Emma of her pregnancy, keeping the more serious revelation for another day. The next morning, Gary and Mary decide that they will hold onto the truth a bit longer than they intended. Unfortunately, another trouble follows the family when their car battery dies.

Considering it's going to be a full moon night, Mary goes into a frenzy, panicking about the consequences if she does not end up behind the metal door by evening. Although Gary manages to send a message for help, Mary realizes that she will have to get away from Gary and Emma, at all costs, before dawn. For the safety of her new family, Mary runs towards the endless desert, in front of her, in an attempt to go as far as possible from them.

Soon, the night settles in and Gary and Emma patiently wait in the car while Emma remains clueless about Mary's whereabouts. When Emma insists on going outside the car, Gary decides it's time to tell Emma why it's important for them to stay inside. But before Gary can get to the point, a car approaches them from the distance and two strangers come out of the car. Although they look helpful at first, the situation takes a turn for the worse when the strangers start threatening Gary and Emma, who are inside the car.

RELATED: Isla Fisher & Josh Gad Prepare for Parenthood in 'Wolf Like Me' Season 2 Sneak Peek [Exclusive]

Emma Finds Out About the Hairy Problem in the Family

Image via Made Up Stories/Peacock

Despite Gary's insistence that it's not safe outside, the two attempt to bring Gary and Emma out. Thankfully, help arrives at the right time, but in the wrong form, when the werewolf Mary comes to the rescue. One by one, she takes down the two men, with the carnage being witnessed by Gary. Eventually, Gary reveals Mary's secret to Emma. With the head of the stranger in her mouth, Mary soon leaves, but the shock of the moment sends Emma into a panic attack. After a long time, Gary sings to Emma her favorite song from childhood, helping her calm down. In the morning, Mary returns to Gary and Emma in her human form, and Gary welcomes her with a warm embrace. With the dynamics of the family developing as quickly as they did, the future of Gary, Emma, and Mary hangs by a thread, by the end of Season 1, as they set out for their journey back home.

Mary had always had problems getting close to people due to the dual nature of her existence. However, it so happens that in Gary, she found the acceptance that she always desired. Emma remained unaware of Mary's secret up until she was exposed to the same in the worst way possible. Season 1 of Wolf Like Me ends on a note that hints at possible challenges for the family, given that there are no secrets to keep any longer (which is good and bad, in some ways). For a moment, it seems as if Emma may be open to accepting Mary's reality, but Season 2 may open up doors to complications that Emma may not have explored in the moments of her initial shock. Especially considering that Edgar Ramirez will be playing a character from Mary's past in Season 2, there are many ways trouble could come to the doorsteps of this wolf pack.

Wolf Like Me Season 2 premieres October 19 on Peacock.