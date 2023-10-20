Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Wolf Like Me.

If you thought Season 1 of Wolf Like Me was a rollercoaster ride, it turns out that finale doesn't hold a candle to what goes down at the end of Season 2. Although the entirety of the season has been leading up to the moment when Mary (Isla Fisher) finally goes into labor with the baby she and boyfriend Gary (Josh Gad) are expecting, there's more than one problem to deal with. Not only is there the concern that said baby might be a werewolf just like mom, but Gary's sister-in-law Sarah (Emma Lung), and her partner Ray (Anthony Taufa) have discovered the truth behind Mary's full-moon absences after expressing concern for Emma's (Ariel Donoghue) safety. When the family hijacks an ambulance so Mary can give birth in the safety of her transformation basement, the new parents finally have a moment of peace with their wolfed-out newborn — but it's one that may soon be shattered, as the police investigation around the Season 1 outback attack and the aforementioned emergency vehicle theft has brought the cops right to their door.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Collider had the opportunity to catch up with Abe Forsythe to talk about the latest installment of his comedy-drama series. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, the creator and director discusses why he always envisioned this story carrying on beyond one season, how many seasons are in his overall plan for the show, expanding the werewolf metaphor through Mary's pregnancy, using a real puppet for the birthing scene, and more.

COLLIDER: Before we jump into the Season 2 ending, I have to ask: are Gary and/or Mary ever going to get better at driving?

ABE FORSYTHE: [Laughs] Yeah, probably not. That's unintentionally just become a thing in this series, and no, they're not.

We're seeing more and more of these limited shows, and when I watched the first season of this show, I remember thinking it felt like it could have been a complete story on its own. Then, hearing the news that it had been renewed for a second season was a pleasant surprise. Did you ever envision the overall concept of this series going beyond that initial season?

FORSYTHE: I definitely did. That was one of the things when we were pitching it around town, as well. I wanted the first season to either continue on or be a satisfying ending on its own. Certainly for me, if I'd have seen Season 1 as a viewer, I would have been satisfied with that ending. It answered a lot of questions, but it kept it open enough that you could imagine your own version of whatever you wanted that to be. But I did have more seasons planned than just one.

The metaphor of the werewolf in Season 1 brought up a lot of things that people could relate to in different ways. The metaphor of the baby in Season 2 continued that in different ways, but I did also go beyond Season 2, of what I would want to see if we got that opportunity as well. I knew that it would be more interesting for a network to know that it could continue on, but it was also important for me that it would continue on in the right way. I do have a lot of ideas of how this story could continue and actually wrap up, as well, and great ways of continuing to explore the metaphor as it evolves.

How many seasons would you want to tell the full story that's in your head?

FORSYTHE: It's three — a beginning, a middle, and an end. That was always the plan. We'll see what happens. I didn't know if we were going to get a Season 2; I'm really happy we did, but now it's brought up more questions, I think, than it’s answered.

Season 1 is about these two people who are both very lonely for very different reasons coming together, forming a new family unit, and then there's the bombshell of a baby. Why did you want to explore those themes in Season 2?

FORSYTHE: That was the interesting thing, taking these characters — particularly Mary, when she tried to contain and control her life for obvious reasons in Season 1 — and going, "OK, if they are having a baby, they are moving in together, there are practical things they need to do — not just getting ready for the baby, they're going to need to build a basement for the werewolf, as well." Then there are all the other situations and interactions that these characters are now going to be exposed to. By making the choice of being together, they're inviting a lot more danger into their world, so there's a lot more conflict, a lot more tension, a lot more drama, and a lot more horror that comes with them, and Mary in particular, having to finally go out into the world and interact with people in a way that they never have before.

That was the most interesting thing for me, and also weirdly why it's become more of a comedy in the second season than it was in the first; there's so much ridiculousness that comes with those interactions that it was just something that naturally presented itself. Which was great for all of us, too, because it just gave us so much more to play and work with, a lot more to tonally make sure we're landing in the same place as we did in Season 1.

Season 2 dials up more of the Mary and Emma dynamic. They're still bonding over music, and Mary has her mama wolf moments at times. It really does feel like Isla and Ariel have a great rapport too, so how did you want to lean into that mother-daughter relationship a bit more for Season 2?

FORSYTHE: I'm glad you've asked about it because, for me, it's a really, really important relationship and a really important thing to say about how important a step-parent can be to a child, as well. It's a really great journey that those two characters go on because Emma teaches Mary that even though Mary is fearful about what she's going to have and what kind of mother she's going to be, she already has been a mother, and she naturally knows how to be a mother. You can overthink things, but all you really have to do is just make sure you are present and there for your child. If you give them that feeling of safety and support, then in turn, they're going to teach you things about yourself that you haven't even realized before. Emma, in a way, teaches both parents how much of an independent person she's already starting to become, and that's all because of Mary and Gary. If they hadn't gotten together in Season 1, Emma wouldn't be where she is in this season, which is actually starting to conquer the world and make choices for herself that are helping all of them.

The birth scene is really fun and chaotic and emotional, and there are some great body horror elements with Mary partially transforming during labor. Was that a real, practically-made werewolf baby that Josh is holding in that scene?

FORSYTHE: That’s a puppet. Our prosthetic effects company that does all the effects for us, all the practical effects, designed that baby. It's a full animatronic puppet that was controlled by about five people on set and we just removed the wires from it. Mary as a werewolf is a mix of visual and practical effects, and that's just by virtue of the fact that you have to make that thing kind of move in an animalistic way. Even though it's been designed and we do have a full prosthetic puppet of it, it's too tricky to manage because it's a beast, literally. Whereas, it was really important for all of us that the baby felt real when we were filming that scene to actually have something that was so precious and vulnerable that we could all interact with. I know Josh really appreciated having it there, being able to interact with it, but I just think it's a much more interesting way of bringing something like that to life. It feels real because it was real.

Image via Peacock

We get the re-emergence of what happens in the finale from Season 1, the investigation into the initial disappearance, but there are a lot of other moving components. More people know that Mary's a werewolf now, but then the police show up at the house too. It's an even more intense cliffhanger than last season, so I feel like the only thing I can ask you is: where the hell does the show go from here?

FORSYTHE: Like I said, I always envisioned it as three seasons. I didn't envision the police element, actually, until we were in pre-production. The final episode was very different. It still had the birth element, but it was very different from what the episode has become. Certainly, the ending is completely different. It was just one of those things where the story was telling me that this is what it needed, and even though this is going to be potentially kind of unsatisfying, there is something that I actually have to do. It's led to me continuing to think about the story, about what will happen, which has made it way more interesting. But it's just a question of whether we get to see that or not.

I know I've made a show that is exactly the type of show that I would love to see. I think about the audience a lot, but also about what I want to see, what I don't get to see enough of on television or in movies, and that's where the whole tone of the show came from. Season 1 would have been actually quite satisfying for me if that had ended there. If I was viewing the show as an audience member, and [Season 2] was the end of the whole show, I think I might be pretty angry, actually. [Laughs] So hopefully we'll get to see beyond this point.

Season 2 of Wolf Like Me is now available to stream on Peacock.