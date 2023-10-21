Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Wolf Like Me.

The Big Picture In Season 2 of Wolf Like Me, Mary's fears about giving birth to a werewolf intensify, leading to a horrifying nightmare at her wedding.

Gary builds a basement for Mary to transform into a werewolf, but their different expectations and a security system mishap cause chaos in their home.

Mary's old lover, Anton, who is also a werewolf, resurfaces, leading to tension in her relationship with Gary and a glimpse into her past choices.

By the time the curtain fell on the story of Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) in Season 1 of Peacock’s Wolf Like Me, the characters were left at a crucial juncture. Two pivotal events had already occurred the last time this small wolf pack appeared in Season 1. First, Mary’s existence as a werewolf was no longer a secret kept closely between only Gary and Mary. Emma (Ariel Donoghue) was exposed to this side of Mary in the Season 1 finale. Second, with Mary being pregnant, a new set of challenges awaited the family. These challenges form very much of what is explored in Season 2 of Abe Forsythe's Wolf Like Me.

At first instance, it appears that Wolf Like Me Season 2 has decided to take a time leap to Gary and Mary's wedding. But once the facade drops, it turns out that Mary has not progressed much beyond the fears that gripped her at the end of Season 1. As Mary's darkest fears take over her imagination, the wedding scene turns into a horrific nightmare as a baby wolf rips open Mary's belly from inside and leaps at Gary. Before the situation can escalate further, Mary's eyes open, and she lies wide awake in the aftermath of her horrifying dream.

RELATED: 'Wolf Like Me' Season 2 Review: Josh Gad and Isla Fisher Lead a Funnier, Deeper Follow-Up

Gary and Mary Prepare for Parenthood in 'Wolf Like Me' Season 2

Image via Peacock

The next day, Gary wipes off the blood-stained floors of Mary's basement while Mary shows opposition to the idea of selling her house. Gary is having a basement built in his house to accommodate Mary on the nights she transforms. It turns out that Gary's idea of a basement for his loving wife is something completely different from what Mary is accustomed to. Moreover, Gary tries to keep the existence of the basement a secret from his sister-in-law, Sarah (Emma Lung). At this point, Mary is six months pregnant. On the pregnancy front, Mary is constantly surrounded by anxiety about possibly giving birth to a werewolf. Apart from Mary's moving in, the family is also preparing for Emma's entry into high school, but Gary and Mary are happy at the prospect of seeing Emma make new friends.

On Mary's first full moon night at her new house, all hell breaks loose when Gary's modernly-equipped security system leaves him in a dangerous situation. In preparation for the night, Gary drops Emma at Sarah's house next door. Briefly, Gary and Mary discuss the prospect of Mary giving birth in her wolf form and the experience may evoke the mother in her. He also points out how she did not attack him and Emma in the middle of the desert on her camping trip months ago to point out that the werewolf inside her is capable of making a choice.

Unfortunately for Gary, he soon gets the answer he's looking for when he mistakenly opens the door to the basement using his mobile application rather than the front door, allowing werewolf Mary to escape Mary unleashes havoc at everything she sees in the house, including the bassinet gifted to her by Sarah. When Gary tries to use the distraction as an opportunity to escape, he comes face to face with the werewolf. Thinking quickly on his feet, Gary uses Emma's pet rabbit Anthony Hopkins as bait to lure Mary back into the basement and shut the door. The next day, when Mary comes out of the basement, she gets a glimpse of the destruction she had caused the earlier night. To add to the worsening situation, Mary confronts Gary for making the stupid choice of not letting her keep her door. In an attempt to make things up to Mary, Gary cuts an expensive deal with the kinky couple who have bought Mary's house in exchange for the metal door from her basement. Finally, when the moment comes, Gary surprises Mary with the door — along with a marriage proposal. Quite happily, Mary accepts but requests they marry after she gives birth.

Mary's Old Friend Pays a Visit in 'Wolf Like Me' Season 2

Image via Peacock

One day, on arriving home with Emma and Gary, Mary finds out that they've decided to give Mary a surprise baby shower party and have invited all her friends, but Gary gets a potential setback when a stranger arrives without notice: Anton (Édgar Ramírez), who introduces himself as Mary's old teacher. Visibly distressed by Anton's presence, Mary tries to avoid every question about him until Anton shows up at her door just minutes before sunset on a full moon night.

It is revealed that Mary had bitten Anton long back, turning him into a werewolf like her. However, Anton chose a different approach to his life rather than the one taken by Mary, letting the wolf in himself run free, allowing himself pleasures like traveling around the world and tasting different varieties of blood. It's obvious that Mary and Anton share more with each other than probably Gary and Mary do. Before Mary and Anton can finish their conversation, the sun sets and the two start turning into their wild sides. Mary takes Anton with her into the basement to keep Gary safe. The aftermath of this decision unfolds like a bad dream for Gary — who witnesses Mary and Anton engage with each other passionately during the night, multiple times.

The next morning, Gary confronts Mary for getting involved with Anton, her past lover, in her werewolf form — something Mary does not seem to remember. Although Gary expresses his initial disbelief at Mary not remembering anything at all, a weird turn of coincidences makes him believe that it's not the end of the road for that relationship. On the other hand, Mary asks Anton to stay away from her, to keep her home from shattering. Before Anton leaves, Gary also manages to have a heated exchange with him, using the opportunity to show the strength of his relationship.

Ghosts From Season 1 Haunt Gary and Mary in 'Wolf Like Me'

Image via Peacock

With Anton behind them, Gary and Mary out a plan for the birth of the child, with the only thing they have to avoid being childbirth during a full moon. At the same time, Emma brings up the idea of letting Sarah and her husband Ray (Anthony Taufa) in on Mary's secret. Unfortunately, Gary witnesses his perfect plan crumbling when he gets a surprise phone call from Detective Kate Cross — who, with her partner Detective Robert Pattinson (no relation to the Batman actor) are looking into the double homicide of the two men Mary had ripped apart in the Season 1 finale. On being questioned about his camping trip to the outback, Gary admits to coming across the two men and suggests that they helped him jump-start his car. However, Gary lies about the car and informs the two detectives that they traveled in Mary's car as opposed to his own blue Volvo. To Gary's bad luck, Detective Pattinson quickly catches on to the lie.

More trouble awaits at home when Sarah and Ray pay a surprise visit to show their concern regarding the weird things happening with the couple, including the events of the night when Mary tried killing Gary in her wolf form. Gary tries to avoid the questions but when Emma and Mary arrive, Emma spills the truth, only to end up evoking disbelief from Sarah and Ray. Not willing to believe the ridiculous story presented by the family, Sarah confronts Gary and Mary for putting such thoughts into Emma's fragile mind. Sarah's concerns only grow more after the detectives arrive to take away Gary's Volvo for investigation. When Mary learns about the investigation, she becomes concerned about her secret coming out in the open. Moreover, she had left a gun, which she'd bought for the family's safety against her wolf form, in the glovebox of the car.

Sarah and Ray attempt to forcibly take Emma away, considering the developing situation, but just then, Mary's water breaks. With only one day to go until the full moon, Mary gets worried about giving birth while she's turning into a werewolf. Moreover, when the doctor suggests childbirth through C-section, Gary becomes worried about Mary's well-being since she wouldn't be able to leave the hospital. Knowing there's no way out, Gary decides they need to escape the hospital.

Does Mary Have a Werewolf Baby in Season 2 of 'Wolf Like Me'?

Image via Peacock

With Mary in a wheelchair, Gary and Emma make a run for it but get intercepted by Sarah and Ray. Mary begins turning into a werewolf even before the sun has started setting, possibly as a result of the pregnancy. On noticing the changes, Sarah and Ray assist Gary with stealing an emergency ambulance to help Mary reach the basement in time. Once in the basement safely, Mary gives birth to a wolf. Through the viewing slit, Gary notices that Mary is so exhausted that she cannot reach their child. To fulfill his promise, Gary gathers his courage and decides to place his belief in the love of his fiancée who resides deep within the werewolf.

In the final moments of Wolf Like Me Season 2, Gary enters the basement and slowly starts taking steps toward the newborn child while singing Emma's favorite song, "Don't Dream It's Over." Drained of energy, a werewolf Mary looks at Gary picking up their child and bringing it to her. The couple share a loving moment as a new family, unaware that the police have followed them to their house. By the end of Season 2 of Wolf Like Me, Gary and Mary's future still seems unpredictable considering they have more than only a "wolf" problem to worry about. However, after the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, it can definitively be said that Mary retains some of her human consciousness even in her werewolf form, no matter how much she lets the wolf inside her run free during the night.

All episodes of Wolf Like Me are available to stream on Peacock.