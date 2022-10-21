Fans of Peacock’s Wolf Like Me finally have something to howl about, as series star Josh Gad has announced that Season 2 has finally wrapped production. Giving followers a little behind-the-scenes peek, Gad shared the news on Instagram along with several shots of him with various members of the cast and crew. Posing both on set and out and about in, presumably, Adelaide, Australia, the pictures include photos of both leading ladies, Isla Fisher and Ariel Joy Donoghue, as well as co-star Anthony Taufa. There’s also a shot of the series’ creator Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters) in between takes, pulling it all together with his COVID safety mask.

In his caption, Gad mentions that the new season would feature several new “amazing cast additions,” teasing future characters we can expect to see this time around mixed in with the personalities and storylines we’ve already come to love. Giving a shout-out to Forsythe, Gad told fans that they were “in for a wild ride” in the director and series creator’s next chapter. Also receiving props were Made Up Stories, who produce, and executive producers Jodi Matterson and Bruna Papandrea.

The first season of the dark, bloody comedy followed the story of a widower named Gary (Gad). Still reeling from the devastating loss of his wife and just beginning to get a grip on his new life as a single dad, Gary unexpectedly finds a close connection with Mary (Fisher). While Mary seems like a terrific catch at first, there’s an even bigger catch included with dating her: she’s a werewolf. Upon finding out Mary’s secret, Gary’s world — and that of his daughter Emma’s (Donoghue) — is completely flipped upside down. The first season of the series sees an incredibly bloody conclusion when the trio takes a trip deep into the Australian outback that goes more than a little haywire. With Emma discovering Mary’s secret, audiences were left on a cliffhanger for what Season 2 will bring for the main characters’ relationships.

The last update we received about the series was back in late April when it was announced that it was in fact renewed for a second season at Peacock, presumably again to begin filming in beautiful Australia. With Season 1 drawing a number of parallels between real life and the supernatural beast storyline, we can’t wait to see what tales Forsythe will shine under the moonlight this time around.

Check out Gad’s post below as well as a trailer for Season 1 of Wolf Like Me, which you can catch up on via Peacock. As of right now, a release date for Season 2 has not been set, but by the sounds of it, Gad plans to keep followers updated via his Instagram account.