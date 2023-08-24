The Big Picture Season 2 of Wolf Like Me premieres on October 19 on Peacock, and Mary and Gary are faced with the challenge of navigating Mary's pregnancy and the unknowns surrounding their child's potential lycanthropy.

A new character, Anton (played by Edgar Ramirez), adds intrigue to the storyline, causing Mary to question her marriage and raising the stakes for the couple.

The creator, Abe Forsythe, promises unexpected twists, humor, and absurdity in Season 2, with Isla Fisher delivering a standout performance that takes the show to another level.

Halloween month just got a lot furrier at Peacock as the streaming platform set a release date for Season 2 of its dramedy series Wolf Like Me. The show centers around Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad), a couple who try their best to keep Mary’s lycanthropy a secret from everyone else. We all know that secrets tend to not remain hidden, and this seems to be especially true for the second season of the series, which kicks off on October 19, according to Variety which has also shared new images. This time around, Mary and Gary will enter a whole new area of their relationship: With a baby on the way, they start to wonder what are the rules for Mary's condition. Should they expect a child or a puppy to come out of Mary when the time comes for birth? And even if it is a non-werewolf child, will it eventually become a wolf as well? How will they control it?

On top of that, a new addition to the cast will fire up the screen and double down on the secrets that might get revealed. Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will star as Mary’s former professor Anton, who apparently knows a little too much about his former student to the point of making her uncomfortable to the point of even questioning her marriage. MVP alert? We’ll have to wait and see.

'Wolf Like Me' Creator Teases Season 2: "Expect the Unexpected"

Wolf Like Me is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters). In an official statement, the series creator celebrated the return of the show and revealed what was his approach to the second batch of episodes:

"When Season 1 of 'Wolf Like Me' concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take. I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters. Mary and Gary’s universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions and threats…"

Forsythe also had high praise for Fisher’s performance in the seven episodes of Season 2. The series creator stated that the actor’s performance continues to surprise and that “she's operating at another level this season.” Forsythe teased that Season 2 will lean further into humor and absurdity and that audiences should “expect the unexpected.”

Peacock premieres Season 2 of Wolf Like Me on October 19. Check out images from the new episodes below and keep scrolling for the Season 2 synopsis.

Read the Official Synopsis for 'Wolf Like Me' Season 2