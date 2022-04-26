It looks like viewers are in for another bite of the romantic dramedy series Wolf Like Me. The series has just been renewed for a second season by Peacock. Wolf Like Me, which stars Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, follows the budding relationship between a single dad named Gary (Gad) and a gorgeous woman named Mary (Fisher) who happens to be a werewolf.

The series is created by Abe Forsythe, who previously made the film Little Monsters. Forsythe also serves as executive producer and director on the series having directed all six episodes of Season 1. Wolf Like Me comes from Made Up Stories in Partnership with Endeavor Content. Both Isla Fisher and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles for the second season. The first season of the series was filmed on location in Australia.

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said of the renewal, “We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me’s unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers.” She continued, “Josh and Isla’s critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can’t wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two.”

The creator of the series, Abe Forsythe said, “I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher.” He continued, “knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with Season 1, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters.”

Executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories added “If people were surprised by Season 1 of Wolf Like Me, we guarantee they will be amazed at what the universe is going to throw at Mary and Gary this time around. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Abe, Isla, and Josh again on this truly unique show.”

Season One of Wolf Like Me originally premiered on Peacock on January 13, 2022. No premiere date has yet been set for Season 2. However, you can catch up on the first season on the Peacock app.

