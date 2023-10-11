The Big Picture Mary and Gary, the main characters of Wolf Like Me, are facing the stress of impending parenthood, complicated further by the possibility of their baby being a werewolf.

Although pregnancy is one of the most stressful things a person or couple can go through, toss in the possibility that the impending bundle of joy is actually a werewolf and the stakes have just shot to the moon. That’s exactly what Wolf Like Me characters, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) are facing in a new clip, exclusive to Collider, from the premiere episode of the show’s second season. After discovering that they were going to be parents at the tail end of the first season, the pair is under a lot of stress in determining how they’ll be the best caretakers they can be — especially if the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

In the clip, viewers see Mary and Gary leaving their birthing class in a huff. Although Gary thinks they could use every ounce of preparation they can get, Mary is certain that none of it matters if the baby comes out as a werewolf. Pushing his partner to do the only sure-fire solution, Gary suggests that they get an ultrasound done — although his attempt at caring doesn’t exactly ease any of Mary’s nerves.

There will be a lot for Mary and Gary to be anxious about in the second season of Wolf Like Me. Along with being parents to either a human baby or a werewolf baby (each stressful in their own right), the pair will be getting a visit from Edgar Ramirez’s Anton, a professor who is mysteriously connected to Mary’s past — even knowing more about his old friend than her current partner does. Audiences most recently caught Ramirez in Netflix’s Florida Man and will recognize the critically acclaimed performer from other productions including Carlos and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Who Else is in Season 2 of 'Wolf Like Me'?

Filling out the sophomore season’s cast will be a lineup that includes Arien Donoghue (High Life), Anthony Taufa (Young Rock), Emma Lung (Wonderland), and newcomer Honour Latukefu.

Premiering on Peacock on October 19, Season 2 of Wolf Like Me joins the streamer’s wide array of spooky season content. Also included in their offerings are Seasons 1 and 2 of Chucky with new episodes of Season 3 arriving weekly, and classic films such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween, Psycho, Get Out, Scream 4, and Saw.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive look at the first episode of Wolf Like Me’s third season below.