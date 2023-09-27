The Big Picture Season 2 of Wolf Like Me teases a thrilling mix of dark humor, scares, and a baby werewolf, as Mary and Gary navigate the challenges of pregnancy and the secrets it brings.

The addition of Edgar Ramirez as the professor Anton introduces a mysterious past between him and Mary, hinting at hidden secrets that could strain her relationship with Gary.

Viewers can look forward to an unexpected and suspenseful binge-watch, as all seven episodes of Season 2 are being released on the same day, making it perfect for the spooky season.

Werewolf season is officially upon us as Peacock decided to drop the trailer for Season 2 of Wolf Like Me. The romantic dramedy series premieres next month and, just like in Season 1, we can expect a good dose of dark humor, scares and… a baby werewolf? Once again, the story will center around Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad), a loving couple with a secret that’s becoming harder and harder to keep. A trailer for the upcoming season has been released, giving viewers an idea of what to expect.

In the new episodes, the couple will have to deal with Mary’s pregnancy and what it can mean for the future of the family. Will she give birth to a werewolf as well? If she does, how will they control it? And even if it’s a non-werewolf baby, how will they protect it from its mother on full moon nights? That’s just one aspect of the new season. As the trailer suggests, we're in for an exciting ride.

Season 2 will also introduce Edgar Ramirez (Florida Man) to the cast. The two-time Emmy nominee plays Anton, a professor who has a past with Mary. We still don’t know exactly what kind of past they had, but the trailer makes it pretty clear that Anton knows some secrets that Mary hasn’t shared with Gary. The new images from the series also reveal that there’ll be plenty to worry about before the baby comes, since Mary will experience all sorts of emotions and the wolf inside her certainly won’t react in the best way.

Expect the Unexpected In 'Wolf Like Me' Season 2

Image via Peacock

Wolf Like Me will make the perfect binge for your spooky season, since Peacock has decided to release all seven episodes from Season 2 on the same day. The show’s promotional material teases viewers to expect the unexpected, which hints at more than a few surprises lurking around the corners of the series. The cast also features Ariel Donoghue (High Life), Emma Lung (Wonderland), Anthony Taufa (Young Rock) and Honour Latukefu in a debut role.

Wolf Like Me is created, written, directed, and executive produced by Abe Forsythe, who wrote, starred, and directed short films and Australian TV shows before landing the dark comedy series. He also directed and wrote Little Monsters, a genre-bending sci-fi comedy that stars Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as a music teacher tasked with protecting kids from a zombie outbreak.

Peacock premieres Season 2 of Wolf Like Me on October 19. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below: