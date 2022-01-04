Fate has a funny way of bringing two people together, even if a dark secret may tear them apart. That’s the central premise of Peacock’s new original horror-comedy series Wolf Like Me, which released its first-look trailer today.

Created by Abe Forsythe, Wolf Like Me tells the story of Gary (Josh Gad), a father who is struggling to pick up the pieces and provide for his daughter since the unexpected death of his wife. A car crash involving Mary (Isla Fisher), sparks a romance between the two; however, Mary has a secret that she hasn’t told anyone about. Will Gary be the one that she can finally reveal her secret?

The trailer reveals the central characters of Gary and Mary, and it’s interspersed with tender moments of romance before Mary realizes that her secret may be the death of their newfound relationship. That secret, which isn’t revealed to viewers, may hold something terrible, as we see Gary scream in horror in the final frames of the trailer.

In an interview with People, Forsythe - who will also direct the series - said that keeping things oblivious was the best way for audiences to go into the series. “I’d love for audiences to go into watching the series and not knowing where it’s going or what gets revealed as the show progresses,” he said. “I think if that happens, then it’s going to shock and surprise people. You get to the end of every episode and there’s a reason that you have to keep watching.”

Wolf Like Me will be made to fit that approach, with viewers having to watch the series from the beginning to get the trough gist of the plot. The trailer may have revealed bits and pieces of what may transpire over its six-episode run, but the first-look trailer largely stuck to Forsythe’s principle of keeping viewers guessing as to what will happen in each episode.

Wolf Like Me will premiere on Peacock on Jan. 13. Check out the trailer below:

