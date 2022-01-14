Peacock has just released a new trailer and images from their new original series Wolf Like Me, which is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on Stan in Australia. The new trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the lupine chaos complicating a budding romance.

The new series follows Gary, played by Josh Gad, and Mary, played by Isla Fisher, in their new relationship. Now, of course, everyone brings some amount of baggage to a new relationship. Gary, for example, struggles to cope with his grief for his deceased wife as he raises his young daughter. But Mary, well, Mary's baggage is just a little different, she is a werewolf. Mary has a secret that she can't show anyone, but as the trailer shows, she will have to reveal herself to her new boyfriend, bushy tail, wet nose, and all.

The new trailer, released after the series premiere on Peacock, gives audiences a glimpse at the chaotic ride that Gary and Mary will undertake as the universe pushes them together for reasons yet unknown. Will their relationship endure the shock of Mary's revelation? Will Gary survive Mary's transitions into a wolf? You'll have to tune into the series to find out. The new images show the intense journey that they will go on, featuring a road trip, a rugged desert landscape, and some inauspicious blood spatter. The series looks to balance comedy with horror, and even a punch of romance as Mary and Gary embrace, seemingly at the other end of a rough night, to say the least.

The series is created by Abe Forsythe, who serves as series creator, executive producer, and director of all episodes. This is not Forsythe's first foray into the genre of horror-comedy, however. Forsythe previously directed the 2019 film Little Monsters, a horror-comedy starring Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad that takes the zombie movie genre in a new and unexpected direction. The series is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories. Series star Isla Fisher also produces.

The series consists of six thirty-minute episodes. The series was filmed in Australia and released to Peacock on January 13, 2022. All episodes are now available to stream on the app. The series is also available on Stan in Australia. To get a closer glimpse at the series, you can watch the new trailer below:

