Since the 1920s, Universal Studios has been considered the horror movie factory that has given us so many classic Universal Monsters. With about 100 years of these legendary creatures, they continue to hold dear to many horror film lovers who still find them influential and the studio continues to try to revive them to get fresh contemporary takes from different filmmakers. They have, however, struggled to successfully reboot, meeting with box office flops and poor reviews.

But Blumhouse, the studio that gave us Insidious and Get Out, went with a low-budget, self-contained narrative approach, like in Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man. The film was a commercial success that had many critics raving about how it subverted their expectations of turning a beloved classic into a modern thriller with a great allegory of domestic violence. Blumhouse has now released Whannell's next Universal Monster reboot, Wolf Man, a remake of the 1941 film, The Wolf Man. Yet, even though this film has grabbed the attention of many horror fans eager to see what modern twist Whannell has given the iconic monster, it's best to watch the original to get familiar with the film that paved the way for future horror movies of its kind. The Wolf Man laid the groundwork for continuing the lore of the werewolf and the theme of duality in human beings.

How 'The Wolf Man' Solidified The Werewolf Lore

The studio was in a constant financial rut before it found its formula for success. After the box office success of both 1931's Dracula and Frankenstein, Universal decided that they wanted to have another go at the werewolf film. Six years after their much less successful 1935 Werewolf of London, the studio took another try and released The Wolf Man. The film is the first of its kind as it was the studio's first original screenplay that was not based on a story. Directed by George Waggner and written by Curt Siodmak, the film centers on Larry Talbot, (Lon Chaney Jr.), who returns home to Wales to bury his brother and reconcile with his estranged father. During his stay, he falls for a woman named Gwen who works at a shop, where he buys a silver walking cane to impress her. He invites her on a walk in the dark misty woods at night and notices a woman getting attacked by a vicious wolf, which Larry kills with his silver cane. After the scuffle, he notices that he has been bitten by the wolf, who is revealed to be the son of the gypsy woman in town. She soon warns him that he has now become a werewolf, saying, "Whoever is bitten by a werewolf and lives becomes a werewolf himself," and will transform under each monthly full moon. It is on that line that we are now hooked to this story of a man who must navigate this newfound curse.

One of the best werewolf movies of all time, The Wolf Man, has also helped redefine the werewolf legend as it was brought out of European folklore into American pop culture. Some scholars believe that early werewolf legends stem from The Epic of Gilgamesh, the story of a man who turns into a wolf. Werewolves have also made an appearance in early Nordic folklore with The Saga of the Volsungs. It tells the story of a father and son who discover wolf pelts that have the power to turn people into wolves for ten days. For the first time, The Wolf Man brought these tales into the mainstream media, along with tropes like the pentagram, the fatality of silver, and the transformation into a wolf under a full moon. These are traditions that continue to be used in many more modern werewolf movies, like The Howling, and the iconic An American Werewolf In London. Much like The Wolf Man, An American Werewolf In London was a great original 80s horror directed by John Landis that has been raved for its intense werewolf transformation that raised the bar on the visual effects that continue to hold up to this day. Similar to Larry, David Kessler (David Naughton) is haunted by the traumatic experience of being attacked by a werewolf, and he now has to deal with the repercussions of the bite that has completely changed his life.

How Screenwriter Siodmak Utilizes His Experiences As a Jewish Outsider