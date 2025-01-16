The release of Wolf Man is officially upon us, and the film will begin playing in theaters worldwide today for early previews before kicking off its theatrical run tomorrow on opening day. Wolf Man is a remake of the 1941 film, The Wolf Man, which was also remade in 2010 as The Wolfman, which stars Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, and Emily Blunt. The most recent installment stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, and while audiences have yet to get their hands on it, critic's reviews have already begun pouring in. The film has earned a “rotten” critics score of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, significantly lower than the 1941 original’s 91%, but still higher than the 2010 version’s 32%. This score is subject to change, but with 88 reviews, it’s still a solid indicator.

Wolf Man follows a family at a remote farmhouse who is attacked by a vicious beast, but as the night progresses, it’s the father who turns into something horrible that the family needs protecting from. The film was written by Corbett Tuck and Leigh Whannell, the latter of whom also stepped behind the camera to direct. Tuck will make her feature writing debut on the project, and she’s previously worked as an actor in other iconic horror franchises like Insidious. Whannell made his feature directorial debut in 2015 on Insidious: Chapter 3, and he followed that up with Upgrade in 2018 and The Invisible Man in 2020. He has also been tapped to write and direct an upcoming sci-fi horror series which he’ll work with Tim Walsh to create.

What Have the Stars of ‘Wolf Man’ Been in Recently?

Julia Garner is best known for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, but she recently teamed up with Herbert Nordrum for The Royal Hotel, which is currently streaming on Hulu. She’ll also play the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is due in theaters on July 25. Abbott most recently featured alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Kraven the Hunter, the critically panned superhero flop, and he also starred as Alfie Blessington in Poor Things, the Oscar-winning film from Yorgos Lanthimos. He will next be seen after Wolf Man in Bring Them Down, which also stars Barry Keoghan and will be released on February 7.

Wolf Man is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

4 10 Wolf Man Wolf Man follows Lawrence Talbot as he returns to his ancestral home following his brother's disappearance. In the village nearby, a brutal beast is terrorizing the residents, and Lawrence finds himself entangled in the hunt for the creature. As the mystery unfolds, he faces enigmatic family ties and a haunting curse. Director Leigh Whannell Cast Christopher Abbott , Julia Garner , Matilda Firth , Sam Jaeger , Ben Prendergast , Benedict Hardie , Beatriz Romilly , Milo Cawthorne Runtime 103 minutes

