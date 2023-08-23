Universal has been trying to revitalize its iconic monsters for years. After the critical and financial failure of The Mummy brought their plans for a monster cinematic universe to a halt, the studio came up with a new strategy, one that allowed more creative freedom. With fresh reinventions of classic characters in films such as The Invisible Man and Renfield, it was only time before the studio would want to revisit The Wolf Man.

Wolf Man was originally announced in 2020 hot off the heels of The Invisible Man. The new interpretation is said to follow a man who is attempting to protect his family against - you guessed it - a werewolf.

Editor's Note: This piece was updated on October 21, 2024.

Image via Universal Pictures

Four years after Wolf Man was announced in 2020, a release date for the film has finally been announced: January 17, 2025. Currently opening the same weekend is Guy Ritchie's In the Grey starring Jake Gyllenhaal, David Ayer's Levon's Trade starring Jason Statham, and Steven Soderbergh's Prescence. While January used to be viewed as a "dumping ground" for bad movies, that stigma has changed over the past few years with critical and financial hits such as Bad Boys for Life, Kung Fu Panda 3, Split, and M3GAN. Wolf Man was previously scheduled for release on October 25, 2024, but was delayed.

6 Will 'Wolf Man' Be in Theaters or Streaming?

Image via Universal Pictures

Wolf Man will premiere exclusively in theaters this January and will have select showings in IMAX theaters.

Since the film is a Universal production, Wolf Man will inevitably become available to stream on Peacock at a later date, once the exclusive theatrical and PVOD window concludes.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Wolf Man'?

Universal Pictures unleashed the official teaser trailer for Wolf Man on Friday, September 6. Running at only 70 seconds long, the teaser takes inspiration from the original Alien trailer, and is mostly a montage of short clips from the film as the title is slowly unveiled, overlaying the footage. However, the teaser does give us a better sense of what the plot of the movie will be, as a loving family man moves his family from the city to a remote house in Oregon, where he is inflicted with a lycanthropic curse that'll transform him into a werewolf.

A full trailer for Wolf Man was unleashed by Universal Pictures on October 18, coinciding with the Blumhouse panel at the 2024 New York Comic Con. The new trailer gives us a better look at the movie's plot, as we see a family get into a terrible car accident which results in Blake, the father, getting scratched by a werewolf. Throughout the trailer Blake becomes increasingly ill, transforming into a new monstrous form with heightened senses and agility, who begins to terrorize the wife and daughter.

4 Who Stars In 'Wolf Man'?

Close

Three years after Ryan Gosling was slated as the lead in Blumhouse and Universal Pictures' remake of Wolf Man, it has now been announced that the Barbie star is being replaced by Christopher Abbott.

Christopher Abbott is set to star as a family man named Blake, who is attacked by a mysterious creature and begins to transform into the titular monster. Abbott is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Poor Things, co-starring Emma Stone, and the film is a favorite of the approaching awards season. Abbott has also appeared in the hit HBO show Girls, as well as Hulu's Catch-22 limited series, and the Apple TV+ drama The Crowded Room alongside Tom Holland. Abbott will also star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in this year's superhero movie Kraven the Hunter.

Julia Garner was added to the cast in January 2024. Garner will play Charlotte, Blake's wife, who, before moving to Oregon, was a powerful businesswoman. Garner is most known for her 3-time Emmy-winning role as Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series Ozark. She also starred as con artist Anna Delvey in the hit Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. She has also starred in films and series such as Maniac, The Americans, The Assistant, Waco, and The Royal Hotel.

Matilda Firth, who previously had a small role in the Disney sequel Disenchanted, will play Blake and Charlotte's doting daughter Ginger.

Also joining the cast of Wolf Man are Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid's Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama), and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man) in undisclosed roles.

3 What Will 'Wolf Man' Be About?

Image via Universal Pictures

The official synopsis for Wolf Man by Universal Pictures reads:

What if someone you loved became something else? From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma). But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

Back when Gosling was attached to star in the film, it was said that the film would follow an anchorman who gets infected by the curse, however, it seems that the plot has changed.

The 1941 version of the film followed the story of Larry Talbot (Chaney), a man who returns to Wales to reconcile with his father. While there, he stabs a werewolf who is attacking a young woman. Larry is then bitten by the wolf, thus turning into one himself. Even more terrifying is the fact that Larry turns into a wolf every night, not just on full moons, and has no recollection of his actions, or who he harms, when he returns to his human form. Two years after the release of Wolf Man, Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man was released. In this sequel, Larry is brought back to life by grave robbers who dig him up and expose him to the full moon. In an attempt to return to the grave, Larry must rid himself of the werewolf gene, and, to do this, he seeks the help of Dr. Frankenstein.

More recently was the 2010 box office flop The Wolfman starring Benicio Del Toro and Emily Blunt, with the same plot as the 1941 film. Due to the movie's lackluster sales, combined with the same performance in 2017's The Mummy, Universal seemed to want to stray away from going full in on their exploration of the Universal Monsters.

2 Who Is Making 'Wolf Man'?

Image via Universal Pictures

Another switch-up in production comes with re-instated director Leigh Whannell, who was originally slated as director before being temporarily replaced by Derek Cianfrance. Cianfrance had previously directed Gosling in several films, including Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines. This isn't Whannell's first directing gig as he'd previously directed the critically acclaimed The Invisible Man and Upgrade.

As previously mentioned, Leigh Whannell will be directing the film. Whannell found major success in the 2020 Elizabeth Moss-starring film The Invisible Man, which has similar themes to a Universal Monster picture. The film tells the story of Moss's character Celia as she navigates life after the death of her abusive ex, all the while believing she is being haunted by a being that no one can see. Moss's co-star, Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), takes on a role reminiscent of a "mad scientist." While it isn't the same plot as the 1933 Universal film of the same name, 2020's The Invisible Man, alongside Whannell's directing, proved that audiences still love a good monster story.

Whannell also penned the script for the film alongside his wife Corbett Tuck. A previous draft of the film's script was written by Dumb Money scribes Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Jason Blum will be producing Wolf Man, marking his second venture into the world of Universal monsters after The Invisible Man. With Blumhouse's horror expertise (and gigantic success) with films like Get Out, The Black Phone, and Paranormal Activity, the addition of Blum is incredibly valuable to the reboot.

Executive producers on the film include Whannell, Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao (The Favourite), and Mel Turner.

1 When and Where Did 'Wolf Man' Film?

Image via Universal Pictures

Filming for Wolf Man began in March 2024, with Jason Blum announcing the start of production on X.

Production largely took place in Mangaroa, Upper Hutt, New Zealand.