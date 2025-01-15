While Universal has had no shortage of box office hits and Oscar winners, most recently with the colossal success of Oppenheimer, when it comes to building their own cinematic universe, they continue to lag behind. In the 2010s, as the MCU started taking over the box office, Universal promised a new Dark Universe that would bring back its classic monsters, which include Frankenstein, the Mummy, Dracula, and the Wolf Man. The dire performance of the Tom Cruise-led Mummy reboot in 2017 led the studio to put their franchise efforts on the back burner. Their more recent attempts have seen far more success, with Renfield and Abigail both being fun yet somewhat forgettable vampire updates. They were entertaining horror comedies, but they didn’t exactly make audiences desperate for more lore.

However, 2020’s The Invisible Man, one of the last major releases before the pandemic, was a surprising refresh of their classic catalog, turning the 1933 creature into an allegory for domestic abuse and the culture of not believing female victims. The success was less credited to Universal and more to writer-director Leigh Whannell, best known for penning collaborations with director James Wan, with modern horror classics such as Saw and Insidious. Thus, even though the Dark Universe got off to a rocky start, expectations were permitted to be high for Whannell’s second Universal Monsters reboot, Wolf Man. But, alas, the finished product doesn’t feel like a Whannell film or even a Universal Monsters one. It’s tainted by the bland, repetitive brand of Blumhouse, the production house by Jason Blum that has churned out some of the worst horror releases in recent years for Universal, namely Five Nights at Freddy’s, Night Swim, and Exorcist: Believer.

Leigh Whannell’s 'Wolf Man' Is a Modern Reboot of 1941’s 'The Wolf Man'

A reboot of the 1941 movie starring Lon Cheney (an actor with such monstrous versatility, that he earned the nickname “The Man of a Thousand Faces”), 2025’s Wolf Man follows a somewhat similar premise of a family man who gets bitten by a werewolf, instigating an excruciating transformation. But where the original focused on the curse’s impact on a small English countryside town, Whannell’s reboot zeroes in on one family. Blake (Christopher Abbott), a 30-something unemployed writer living in New York, takes his unhappy and distant wife, Charlotte (Julia Garner), and their young daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth), to his father’s farm in Oregon, where he had an unusual childhood. As we see in the first 20 minutes, his ex-military paranoid father would take a young Blake hunting, despite the rumors of a missing hiker now stalking the grounds as a werewolf.

In the current day, Blake’s father is finally declared deceased years after his disappearance, and so the family travels to the farm to clear out the house. It’s an opportunity for them to reconnect with each other, especially Charlotte and Blake, but it’s also a chance for Blake to discover what really happened to his father. Once there, they crash their van and are stalked by an unseen bipedal creature, and Blake gets bitten. They take shelter in Blake’s childhood home, and from there, it’s a battle between the clan and the monstrous force trying to make its way in… until the real danger starts coming from inside the house.

'Wolf Man's Characters Are Bland