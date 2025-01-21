2025 is expected to be another massive year for horror. The frightful festivities have already kicked off this past weekend with Leigh Whannell's new take on Wolf Man. The reviews have been very mixed thus far and its box office opening weekend performance wasn't anything to howl about, but genre fans can already pre-order the latest Universal Monster film in their format of choice.

Wolf Man doesn't have a physical media release date yet, as the film isn't even a week old. That being said, you can pre-order the DVD ($17.95 USD), Blu-ray/Digital ($22.95) and 4K/Blu-ray/Digital ($27.95) combo packs on Gruv’s website. They each share the reimagining’s main poster, which may or may not be the final artwork for the release when it eventually comes out. However, what’s more definitive is the 4K/Blu-ray/Digital combo pack steelbook ($37.95). This features stellar artwork of Julia Garner’s Charlotte and Matilda Firth’s Ginger in front of their ill-fated farmhouse on a grimly lit full moon night. The moon stylishly takes the place of the “O” in Wolf Man’s title. Also, for all versions, it's still unknown what special features will be included. We should know that once the release date is announced.

What's ‘Wolf Man’ About?