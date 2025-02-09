It’s fair to say Wolf Man was a lackluster addition to the werewolf genre. It whimpers through its runtime thanks to plain characters and uninspired performances. However, Leigh Whannell made one creative decision that felt fresh and innovative — the transformation sequences. Wolf Man ensured the audience was fully immersed in Blake’s (Christopher Abbott) transition by placing the camera in his field of vision and showing how he was experiencing the world, changing the sound and the color. Unfortunately, the effect was not utilized to its full potential, particularly towards the movie’s climax, where it looked cheap and gimmicky. However, the idea of seeing body horror through the eyes of the victim is something truly unique, and it is a shame that Wolf Man’s shortcomings mean it likely won’t be used again.

‘Wolf Man’ Is an Immersive Body Horror