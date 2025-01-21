Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King has clawed its way back to the top of the box office in what is shaping up to be one of the lowest-grossing Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekends of the last decade. Directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, the Lion King prequel has been a slow burn so far, but it’s capitalised on the holiday period to finally surpass the $200 million domestic milestone as it shows some impressive legs. The movie brought in $15.5 million, which brings its total domestic gross to $210 million.

While Mufasa continues to hold strong, this weekend's new releases have stumbled. Universal’s Wolf Man, a horror reboot directed by Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), landed at a disappointing third place with just $12.5 million, which is a huge blow for a movie that had high hopes. Despite the star power of Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, the movie failed to generate the same buzz as Whannell’s Invisible Man, which grossed nearly $30 million in its first weekend back in 2020, although the Elisabeth Moss-starring psychlogical thriller was met with a much better critical response than Wolf Man. The latter received a lukewarm reception, sitting at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes and earning a dismal C- CinemaScore from audiences.

What Else Made the Top 5 at the Box Office?

In the number two spot is One of Them Days, starring Keke Palmer and SZA. The comedy has been a superb smash hit with critics and audiences alike, boasting a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a stellar 92% audience score. It pulled in an impressive $14.2 million over the extended weekend, proving that great word-of-mouth can still drive mid-budget films to success, which we love to see. It doesn't need to be blockbuster or bust.

But speaking of blockbusters, there'a Blue Blur to talk about as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues its strong run, landing at fourth place with $11.3 million in its fifth weekend, which brought the trilogy's latest installment to $221 million domestic. The movie is also now available on digital, but as we've seen from Wicked, that won't stop people heading to the multiplex to see a good movie. And surprisingly, Moana 2 pipped Den of Thieves 2: Pantera to fifth spot with a remarkable $8.1 million. The Disney sequel has officially become the third movie of 2024 to cross the $1 billion mark.

This weekend sees the release of two more movies. Flight Risk, a thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson; and Presence, a suspense movie that stars Lucy Liu which has an intriguing plot — it's a haunted house movie from the POV of a ghost. Steven Soderbergh directs.

