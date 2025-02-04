Today marks the release of Wolf Man on Digital, with the Universal Pictures horror movie having terrified audiences in multiplexes since its release last month. Directed by the acclaimed horror filmmaker Leigh Whannell, the movie follows Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott), a San Francisco husband and father who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his father, Grady (Sam Jaeger), vanishes and is presumed dead. Seeking to mend his strained marriage with his wife, Charlotte (Julia Garner), Blake convinces her to take a break from city life and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth).

When they arrive at the farmhouse, the family is attacked by an unseen creature so, in their attempt to escape, they barricade themselves inside the house. As the night progresses, Blake begins to exhibit alarming symptoms... and then things really start to go wrong. As part of the release, Collider is delighted to exclusively present one of the special features accompanying the film, entitled "Unleashing a New Monster," which features Whannell and Abbott discussing the evolution of the character from the original horror film.

How Did 'Wolf Man' Get Put Together?

In our behind-the-scenes look, we see Whannell discussing the writing process behind the project, and expanding on why he made the choice to move the story away from a supernatural premise into something more akin to a sudden infection, or illness. Abbott adds that he and Whannell collaborated closely on the screenplay to understand why the character was changing, and how that change would happen.

"The writing process for me is finding my way through the fog", says Whannell. "There's the thrill of discovery. Writing is pure creation. What makes this movie stand apart from the original is taking less of a magical approach to the Wolf Man. Traditionally, the story is about this curse and a full moon bringing it out in you, and I wanted to make it more of a disease. It's just amazing seeing the cast breathe life into these words." Abbott added, "The movie is fast-paced, but the change within the character is slow and methodical, so a lot of the early conversations we had were me and Leigh sort of mapping out what that progression looks like."

Wolf Man is available on Digital, and in theaters, now.