While the spooky season may be a few months removed, Blumhouse never loses the spirit. The production company will release the horror reboot, Wolf Man, based on the Universal monster, next January. Leigh Whannell's film stars Christopher Abbott as Blake and Julia Garner as his wife, Charlotte. The couple, along with their young daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth) are involved in a car accident and after being attacked then chased by some unknown beast, they end up in a farmhouse (because what's a horror movie without one?) that Blake has inherited. Now a new image revealed by ScreenRant, shows Blake didn't exactly make it out of that car accident unscathed.

Slowly but surely, Blake, who was physically attacked, begins to feel unwell and descends and devolves into something sinister. In the trailer, released back in October, Charlotte tries to radio for help after she realizes that not only are they in the middle of nowhere, but that something is happening to Blake. She says he's been infected and continues to plead for help.

The new image features Abbott as Blake, looking back at Charlotte with a bloodied face. He's sweating, possibly mid-transformation. In the trailer, it seems that he will transform all the way, after there's a shot of Charlotte and Ginger trying to escape, and a hairy wolf-ish arm punches through the windshield of a broken-down truck.

The Monster Movie Will Also Focus On Something Very Human... Marriage

Image via Blumhouse

A thread throughout the trailer also involves the downward spiral of Charlotte and Blake's marriage. There's a point where he stops literally being able to communicate with her, as English makes less and less sense in his brain. Charlotte is pleading with him in the basement, saying he's scaring her, but he can only make out a word here and there and the context seems lost on him. The allegory to the state of Charlotte and Blake's marriage is apparent, with the cards "What if someone you loved" "Became" "Something else?" flashing throughout the trailer.

During the Toronto International Film Festival, or TIFF, Abbott explained to Collider's Steve Weintraub that the Wolf Man's final form "was a lot of prosthetics" and required "a lot of time in the prosthetics chair." Abbott goes onto explain:

"We did it old-school style, which I appreciate. And Arjen [Tuiten], who was the designer for that, I thought designed a scary, beautiful, but tragic-looking creature for it. I'm really excited for people just to see that work. It's a fun, scary, tragic film, and I'm excited for people."

Wolf Man howls into theaters January 17, 2025. Watch the trailer below. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.