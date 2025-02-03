January was a fun month for horror with a few key releases that kept genre fans up at night. One of which was Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man. The remake of the 1941 Universal Monster classic didn't tear up the box office or get razor sharp reviews like most of us hoped, as the popular writer-director was coming off the highly successful The Invisible Man. However, it was full of Whannell's staple bleak atmosphere and old-school charm. Now the transformative monster movie will get a wider audience as it comes to digital platforms this week alongside the announcement of the film’s physical media release date.

Wolf Man will be coming to digital on Tuesday, February 4th. That's less than a month after its theatrical debut. Something that has become a growing trend for the medium across the board. The film will then be biting its way to 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, March 18th from Universal Pictures. Those moonlit editions are already up for pre-order on sites like Gruv. Special features will include an audio commentary from Whannell and four scream-worthy featurettes. These would be “Unleashing a New Monster”, “Designing Wolf Man”, “Hands on Horror” and “Nightmares and Soundscapes”.

What's ‘Wolf Man’ About?