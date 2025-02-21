When it was reported that Blumhouse’s Wolf Man carried a modest budget of only $25 million, it didn’t seem like too tall a task for the film to become a box office success, but after the film debuted with “rotten” scores of 50% from critics and 56% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, things began looking grim quickly. Wolf Man, which stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, slashed into theaters with only $10 million at the box office over the weekend of January 17, barely even cracking the top three while falling behind One of Them Days and Mufasa: The Lion King. Now, as Wolf Man prepares to exit theaters, it has reached its final box office milestone of $20 million domestically, and it will fall painfully short of reaching $35 million at the global box office, currently sitting at $34.4 million.

Wolf Man needed around $50 million to break even, with the general rule of thumb being a movie needs to earn twice its production budget and after that, everything else is profit, but the film will burn a $10 million hole in the studio’s pocket, if not more. After a shaky debut, Wolf Man then fell off harder than other movies this year, dropping a terrifying 70% during its second weekend in theaters and earning only $3.2 million, even losing to Presence despite playing on double the screens. Wolf Man then dropped another 65% during its third weekend in theaters, barely earning $1 million and falling all the way to the #14 spot, earning less than Wicked, which was in its 11th weekend in theaters at the time.

Is ‘Wolf Man’ Streaming Yet?

Wolf Man has yet to make its streaming debut, but Leigh Whannell’s horror film is available to rent or purchase at home on digital platforms like Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, or Prime Video. Wolf Man hit digital on February 4 after less than three weeks in theaters with the hopes of recuperating some of its box office losses, but the film unfortunately never cracked into the top digital charts, failing to reach the same heights as Wicked, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and others. When Wolf Man does begin streaming, look for it to join other Universal and Blumhouse movies like Five Nights at Freddy’s on Peacock.

Wolf Man is set to exit theaters soon, but the film is available on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and coverage and watch Wolf Man on Prime Video.