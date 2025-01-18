Despite two new films debuting inside the top five at the domestic box office during the four-day extended MLK weekend, overall business is still going to be rather low. Universal's Wolf Man is under-performing on the back of poor audience response and mixed reviews, while Sony's One of Them Days is proving to be a bigger success story. Neither of these films will take the number one spot, however. They are currently projected to earn in the low-teens for the extended weekend, with the more expensive (and seemingly more high-profile) Wolf Man actually coming in lower than One of Them Days.

Disney is looking to reclaim the number one spot with Mufasa: The Lion King, which is expected to gross over $15 million across the extended weekend, finally pushing its running domestic total past the $200 million mark. It should close the four-day frame at around $210 million. Mufasa was slow out of the gate, but has regained its footing in the last few weeks. It claimed the number one spot on the weekend charts on its third attempt, and is now out-performing fellow family-friendly release Sonic the Hedgehog 3 consistently.

Speaking of which, the video game adaptation is eying the number four spot this weekend. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 generated less than $2 million on its fifth Friday, and is projected to gross around $10 million during the extended weekend. This should put its running domestic total at just under $220 million by Monday. This weekend, the film should also be able to overtake its immediate predecessor globally to become the highest-grossing film of the trilogy. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was out-performed by both new releases on Friday, but the race is closer than it seems.

'Nosferatu' Is Nearing a Majestic Milestone

One of Them Days is eying around $13 million for the extended weekend, after grossing $4.3 million on Friday. Starring Keke Palmer and SZA, the film opened to exceptional reviews, and currently holds a 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned an encouraging A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. By comparison, Wolf Man holds a 53% Rotten Tomatoes score. It also earned a worryingly low C- CinemaScore, which certainly doesn't bode well for its future. The movie is expected to gross $12 million across the extended weekend, after generating $4.4 million on opening day. This includes the $1.4 million that the movie made in Thursday previews.

The top five was rounded out by Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Starring Gerard Butler, the action sequel debuted at number one last week, and grossed around $2 million on its second Friday. It is expected to generate around $9 million for the weekend, pushing its running total to just under $30 million. Elsewhere, the horror hit Nosferatu will hit $90 million by Monday, if it's able to meet projections and earn $5 million during the extended frame.

