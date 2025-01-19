Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King is leading one of the lowest-grossing MLK weekends of the last decade. The fact that the big-budget blockbuster has already completed a month in release should indicate just how disinterested audiences are in the new films on offer. Directed by the Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, Mufasa was slow out of the gate, but has made top use of the historically lucrative holiday period. With an estimated $15 million haul this weekend, the movie has finally passed the $200 million milestone, with its projected total by Friday currently pegged at $210 million.

It out-performed this week's new releases, the comedy film One of Them Days, and the horror reboot Wolf Man. Somewhat surprisingly, Wolf Man debuted at the number three spot with an estimated $12 million across four days, despite the pedigree of talent involved both in front of and behind the camera. Parallels can be drawn to Blumhouse's last failed attempt to reignite a horror franchise by collaborating with a filmmaker who'd previously proven themselves worthy of carrying out such a task. A couple of years ago, The Exorcist: Believer couldn't recapture the magic of success of director David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot. Similarly, Wolf Man doesn't seem to have generated the kind of appreciation and interest that director Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man did five years ago.

That film grossed nearly $30 million in its first weekend, before the pandemic cut its theatrical run short. It also earned a 91% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, whereas Wolf Man is currently sitting at a 53% score. Starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, the movie seems to have disappointed fans, earning a poor C- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Universal re-calibrated its strategy for its Classic Monsters franchise after the disastrous failure of the Dark Universe. But the studio's director-driven model, which produced under-performers such as Renfield and Abigail, doesn't seem to have struck a chord either.

Overall Business Across the Extended Weekend Is Projected to Pass the $100 Million Milestone