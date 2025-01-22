Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wolf Man.In 2020, Director Leigh Whannell released The Invisible Man, an updated remake of the classic Universal Monster film. It was widely well-received, with a distinct style, so it makes sense that Whannell would be chosen to direct the next iteration of another classic. Whannell's latest project for Blumhouse is a remake of 1941's The Wolf Man, with the more simplistic title of Wolf Man. This very minute title change speaks to one of the bigger changes to the story, turning it into a tighter, more contained story.

One of the strengths of Whannell's Wolf Man is its minimalist approach to the classic werewolf mythology, as it doesn't get bogged down by extended supernatural explanations. The story is contained, featuring a small set of characters and one central setting. Because of the ambiguity of both the emotional threads and the lore, audiences might have missed some key details and connections to make the full picture come together. Through clever story beats and a more subtle werewolf mythology, Wolf Man's ending packs a much bigger emotional punch upon closer inspection.

What Happens at the End of 'Wolf Man'?

Wolf Man follows Blake (Christopher Abbott), a New York-based writer, who, after his abusive father is declared dead after a lengthy disappearance, ventures out to the thick of the Oregon forests with his daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth), and distant wife, Charlotte (Julia Garner), to clean out his childhood home. With Blake's deep fear of repeating the toxic parenting style of his father, as well as Charlotte and Ginger's strained relationship, a sudden attack from a werewolf-like creature that derails their trip may be the only thing to bring them together. As Blake begins to transform into one of these creatures, all Hell breaks loose for his family. Compared to many modern horror films, Wolf Man has an emotionally sweet ending that connects to a deeper subtext on abuse, toxic masculinity, and generational trauma.

At the start of Wolf Man, a strange disease that could alter behavior and physical appearance is introduced via text. This is the wolf virus, which transforms Blake's missing father, and then Blake himself. The disease works differently than a typical werewolf virus in several ways. It is not just a bite, but a slash to the arm that can transform someone and it seems to be a permanent transformation and gives the wolf people a strange night vision. While the film doesn't explain whether this disease finds its origins in the supernatural or a more science-fiction genesis, it is an original way to alter a mythology that's been done before.

'Wolf Man's Hopeful Ending Is a Full-Circle Moment

Image via Universal

The film builds to a suspenseful climax in which Charlotte and Ginger hide in a deer stand, Charlotte's gun aimed outward in defense as Blake appears, fully transformed, and ready to attack. However, Ginger recognizes that he wants to be put out of his misery. Blake pretends to pounce, which prompts Charlotte to fire and kill him. After, in a newfound grief, the two wander off, and find a gorgeous valley in the woods that the audience should probably recognize. Wolf Man ends as they stop to take in the beauty. This scene is a callback to a line of dialogue dropped at the beginning of the film, one that makes this single shot wrap up all emotional threads still left open.

At the start of Wolf Man, Blake convinces Charlotte to join him in Oregon. He promises her that it is beautiful and that seeing this one particular, stunning valley would make everything feel like it would be okay. This is the same valley the audience sees in the cold open, the young Blake and his father staring at it before hunting. Things are, however, not okay, as their relationship is quite toxic. However, the movie comes full circle when Charlotte and Ginger visit this valley.

Not only have they put a stop to the wolf-people attacking them, but they have bonded as a mother and daughter. Additionally, Blake may have died, but not before gaining closure on what happened to his Dad, and stopping himself from truly becoming another beast. This valley was set up at the beginning of the film as a symbol of closure, and it makes perfect sense to end the film with these two finding it. The horror film wraps up on this final emotional beat, coming full circle with several aspects of the characters' generational trauma healed.

'Wolf Man' Is Packed With Literal and Symbolic Monsters