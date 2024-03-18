The Big Picture Universal's Wolf Man reboot is finally underway, with a focus on traditional horror roots and a smaller budget.

Director Leigh Whannell teases dark imagery and reveals the film's title in a behind-the-scenes image.

The movie will follow a family terrorized by the Wolf Man himself, played by Christopher Abbott, with a release date set for October 25.

One of Universal’s most iconic movie monsters is howling into theaters later this year with a fresh reboot, and it looks like production is finally kicking off, as producer Jason Blum has revealed via a behind-the-scenes image on X that filming on Wolf Man has finally commenced.

The image features director Leigh Whannell on set holding a marker showcasing the film’s title. While the image doesn’t reveal any additional details about the movie, it does tease the dark imagery that’s in store, as Whannell can be seen on a dark set, which appears to be only illuminated by moonlight. Whannell previously collaborated with Blumhouse and Universal in 2020 with the release of The Invisible Man, another modern re-imagining of a classic movie monster, which became a financial and critical success.

Specific plot details about the upcoming project remain under wraps, but the film will follow a family that is being terrorized by a lethal predator, with the creature, of course, being the Wolf Man himself. Similar to The Invisible Man, the movie will revisit another iconic character from the Universal Monster franchise, this time with a more modern take while also retaining a smaller budget. Christopher Abbott is set to star in the film as the titular character alongside Julia Garner.

After Years, the ‘Wolf Man’ Reboot Finally Comes Out of Development Hell

Audiences were first introduced to the Wolf Man all the way back in 1941 with the release of the original film starring Lon Chaney Jr. Since then, the character has been solidified into pop culture by multiple crossovers and appearances in subsequent films and continues to be one of the most popular characters from the Universal Monster franchise. The movie would eventually receive a remake in 2010 with Benicio del Toro as the titular character. However, the film would become a box office and critical disappointment, which halted the development of any potential sequels.

This didn’t stop further attempts at re-visiting the character though, with plans to reboot the franchise tracing back to the failed Dark Universe franchise, which ended after the release of The Mummy in 2017. Following this, Universal scaled back on the big budget, action-oriented approach in favor of returning the characters to their traditional horror roots, this time on a smaller budget. With the success of The Invisible Man in 2020, it was announced that Ryan Gosling was attached to star in a new take on the character, but after years of development, it appears the film has taken a different direction, with Abbott now attached as the main lead. With the film slated to be released just in time for Halloween, audiences could be in for a terrifying time at the movies later this year.

Wolf Man will reportedly howl into theaters on October 25, though they've got a tight turnaround ahead of them. Check out the official behind-the-scenes image from the film above.