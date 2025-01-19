Continuing the concerning 2024 trend of studio horror movies struggling at the box office, this week's offering, Wolf Man, opened to poor reviews and lukewarm revenue. The movie debuted in third place domestically, and didn't make much of an impact overseas either. Directed by Leigh Whannell, Wolf Man serves as the latest reboot of the classic character from the Universal Monsters stable, following director Joe Johnston's 2010 film, which starred Benicio del Toro.

The studio would've hoped for Whannell to recreate the success of his 2020 film The Invisible Man, which made nearly $150 million worldwide before its run was cut short by the pandemic. Unlike Wolf Man, that film also earned excellent reviews. Wolf Man was hurt by negative audience sentiment, debuting with an estimated $12 million domestically; this factors in projections for Monday. The movie has currently made around $10 million in stateside theaters, and another $5 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global debut of around $15 million. This is worryingly low, considering how well The Invisible Man did five years ago, and the fact that the movie is essentially an IP play. The Invisible Man grossed nearly $30 million domestically by comparison, and earned a 91% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Produced on a reported budget of $25 million, Wolf Man currently holds a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Opening day audiences, however, were even less impressed. They gave it a C- CinemaScore, which is among the worst that a horror movie has earned in the post-pandemic era. Whannell made his directorial debut with Insidious: Chapter 3, which grossed over $100 million worldwide. He further proved his genre chops with the cyberpunk film Upgrade, which made $17 million globally.

Christopher Abbott Just Can't Catch a Break

Close

Universal pivoted from its original plans of producing a shared universe of movies featuring its classic monsters. Titled the Dark Universe, the franchise was canned after the critical and commercial disappointment of The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise. The studio decided to focus on director-driven projects produced on a smaller scale. But barring The Invisible Man, Universal hasn't tasted much success on this route either. Films such as Renfield and Abigail both under-performed. Starring Christopher Abbott, who recently appeared in fellow flop Kraven the Hunter, Wolf Man also stars Julia Garner, who recently headlined the Rosemary's Baby prequel Apartment 7A.

You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.