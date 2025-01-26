Star Christopher Abbott recently played a supporting role in the superhero dud Kraven the Hunter, and his misfortune continued this year with Wolf Man. The horror remake debuted to lukewarm results last week, and was all but eviscerated by audiences in its sophomore frame. Wolf Man dropped out of the top five list domestically, amid a direct challenge in the form of Steven Soderbergh's Presence, and the holdover hit Nosferatu. In just 10 days of release, it seems like the movie is nearing the end of its run.

With $17 million domestically and another $10 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul now stands at a disappointing $27 million. Directed by Leigh Whannell, the movie failed to recreate the success of his 2020 remake of The Invisible Man. The movie grossed nearly $150 million worldwide and earned terrific reviews, but its run was cut short by the pandemic. Nevertheless, it inspired Universal to proceed with its rejigged plans for the Classic Monsters franchise, after experiencing a terrible setback with the failure of the Dark Universe.

But the reworked plans don't seem to be working either. Besides The Invisible Man, Universal has released the box office bombs Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter. While both those movies received positive reviews, Wolf Man can't even pat itself on the back in this regard. It holds a "rotten" 53% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an equally disappointing 57% audience score. Opening day crowds awarded it a C CinemaScore, which is the same grade that Kraven the Hunter earned from them. In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely described it as "a surprising let-down from Whannell, whose decades-long writing career has produced so many compelling characters."

'Wolf Man' Would Hope to Find Its Audience on Streaming