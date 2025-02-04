Once associated with a disruptive new brand of horror cinema, Blumhouse Productions has been going through a bit of a rough patch recently. In its partnership with Universal, Blumhouse has delivered a string of under-performers. The most recent in this cold-streak is the horror reboot Wolf Man, which is already nearing the end of its run just around two weeks after its debut. The film hit what could possibly be its final global box office milestone on Monday, a day before its debut on PVOD platforms. Universal typically releases its films digitally after 17 days if they gross less than a certain amount.

Wolf Man certainly falls into that bracket. With around $20 million domestically and another $12 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul now stands at $32 million. Wolf Man was produced on a reported budget of $25 million, which means that there's no way it can be spun into a hit. The movie comes on the heels of similarly disappointing Blumhouse releases such as Imaginary, Night Swim, Afraid, and The Exorcist: Believer. They did, however, pepper this sorry streak with a couple of hits, such as Five Nights at Freddy's and Speak No Evil.

The Wolf Man Character Seems To Be Cursed in More Ways than One