The Wolf Man will crawl his way to theaters next year, thrilling audiences with a story about a family trying to survive against a threat they can't fully comprehend. Now, Empire Magazine has released a new image from the anticipated horror story directed by Leigh Whannell. Blake (Christopher Abbott) can be seen struggling in the image, and the journey this protagonist is about to embark on will surely keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Wolf Man will introduce Blake as a loving family man. But everything will change once a merciless werewolf attacks him and his family. The event could lead to Blake's eventual transformation into a monster, but in the meantime, the protagonist of the story has to deal with a lot of problems in his personal life. The character gets married to Charlotte (Julia Garner) long before the events of the movie, and their decaying marriage is placed in jeopardy in Whannell's movie. The couple's daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth), is also in danger of being killed by a werewolf.

Whannell is ready to dive deep into the horror genre once again thanks to Wolf Man. The filmmaker previously collaborated with the studio during the development of The Invisible Man. Days before the pandemic forced movie theaters around the world to shut down, this story introduced Cee Kass (Elisabeth Moss), an architect who couldn't help but feel as if someone was watching her from the shadows. The modern twist on this classic horror icon involved the use of complex camouflaging technology in order to explain why Cee's attacker, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), couldn't be seen while committing crimes.

What's Next for Blumhouse?

Wolf Man will allow Blumhouse to once again bring a classic horror monster from Universal Pictures' collection into the modern entertainment landscape. But after Blake and his family face the titular creature, the production company will get ready to return to some of their most popular franchises. Sequels to M3GAN, The Black Phone, and Five Nights at Freddy's are all in different stages of development, with the studio aiming to release them all in theaters next year. Blumhouse will continue to position itself as one of the most successful studios in recent years, thrilling audiences from all over the planet with tension, jumpscares, and unforgettable tales about people facing their worst fears.

You can check out the new image from Wolf Man above, before the movie premieres in theaters in the United States on January 17, 2025.