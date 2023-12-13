The Big Picture Blumhouse's Wolf Man finally gets a release date for October 2024, after being announced in 2020.

Ryan Gosling has left the project, and Christopher Abbott will now take on the titular role.

The plot details of Wolf Man are being kept secret, but it will be set in present day.

Blumhouse’s long in making Wolf Man has finally set a release date for October next year. The monster movie about a man turning into a wolf during the full moon was first announced way back in 2020 and with studio head Jason Blum’s announcement coming today, the project is finally rolling, and will hit theaters on October 25, 2024.

In another report, actor Ryan Gosling, who was attached to the film to play the titular character has departed the feature and Poor Things break out actor Christopher Abbott will now fill his shoes while Invisible Man filmmaker Leigh Whannell is set to direct. Overall, the feature has picked up the pace and will be ready for fans for the spooky season next year.

What’s ‘Wolf Man’ About?

While the general idea is that Wolf Man is a human who takes a wolf form during the full moon night, the exact details of the Wolf Man’s plot are being held tightly under wraps. It was previously revealed that the movie will be set in a present day and will tonally be similar to the Jake Gyllenhaal film Nightcrawler with Abbott playing an anchorman who gets infected with the lycanthrope curse. The original draft of the film was written by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, it was then taken over by Derek Cianfrance, who was set to direct the film but now departs along with Gosling. It remains to be seen whether the script goes through any major changes with a new team at the helm.

Wolf Man has a good team behind it, it marks Whannell’s second monster movie after directing features like The Invisible Man, 2018’s Upgrade, and 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3 for Blum House, which itself has made some waves with recent releases like M3GAN, Five Nights at Freddy’s and others. Abbott is coming fresh off of the success of Poor Things, that is garnering much critical acclaim and is embracing the awards race. Abbott’s previous credits include Sean Durkin’s Martha Marcy May Marlene, Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor, The Crowded Room, Catch-22 and more. Gosling stays on as an executive producer along with Whannell, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, and Mel Turner. With all the talent and star power behind it, Wolf Man can be one project next year that keeps audience on the edge of their seats.

Wolf Man is set to release on October 25, 2024 worldwide. You can learn more about the feature here and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.