The Big Picture The Wolf Man's release date was pushed to January 17, 2025.

The movie stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner.

M3GAN's box office success during Martin Luther King Weekend is an encouraging indication for the move.

Audiences will have to wait a little bit longer to see Christopher Abbott turning into The Wolf Man, according to Deadline. While the horror movie was previously scheduled to frighten viewers in theaters later this year, the film will now debut on January 17, 2025. The movie was perfectly placed to premiere close to Halloween this year, which proved to be a successful strategy for Blumhouse with last year's Five Nights at Freddy's, but plans have changed the fate of The Wolf Man. While the date might seem less than ideal for a major release, M3GAN became a huge success at the worldwide box office after premiering during the Martin Luther King Weekend corridor.

Directed by Leigh Whannell, The Wolf Man will follow a family terrorized by a lethal predator. The project recently began filming, opening up speculation regarding if it would actually make its previously planned release date or not. While the story has suffered plenty of setbacks, including Ryan Gosling having to drop out of the lead role due to scheduling conflicts, Blumhouse remained confident. The team behind The Wolf Man is hard at work with the production of the feature, and while it might take a while longer to debut on the big screen, audiences will start the new year with a scary date with destiny.

Christopher Abbott will be stepping into the titular role, and some of the supporting cast of The Wolf Man has already been confirmed. Julia Garner and Sam Jaeger will also be a part of the project, although their roles in the story haven't been revealed. While Gosling will no longer star in the film, he remains attached to The Wolf Man as an executive producer, alongside Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira and Mel Turner. Jason Blum will serve as a producer on the movie, which could continue the studio's streak of recent winners at the global box office.

Who Wrote 'Wolf Man'?

Image via Universal Pictures

A story based on 1941 classic directed by George Waggner needed screenwriters capable of focusing their abilities on giving a new spin to the tragedy of The Wolf Man, which is why Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo were hired to write the movie alongside Whannell. Schuker, Blum and Angelo recently worked together as writers on Dumb Money, the biographical comedy that explored the Game Stop short squeeze that took place in 2021. It remains to be seen how these talented writers will construct a new narrative based around TheWolf Man, when the movie premieres in theaters on January 17, 2025.

Wolf Man will now hit theaters on January 17, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.