Things are changing when it comes to one of Blumhouse's most anticipated projects, with Christopher Abbott replacing Ryan Gosling in The Wolf Man, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows a man trying to protect his family from the titular creature. After years of Gosling being attached to the project, the studio will be going in a different direction, while they try to get the project to the big screen relatively soon. Blumhouse and Universal have announced an October 25, 2024 release date for the movie, meaning that filming could begin imminently. The production company behind some of the biggest horror hits in recent years is ready to unleash another monster in movie theaters around the world.

Leigh Whannell will be directing the movie, continuing the working relationship he established with Blumhouse a long time ago. The filmmaker has worked alongside the company on titles such as Insidious: Chapter 3 and The Invisible Man, making The Wolf Man a welcome addition to his horror collection. His last movie with the company was released right before the pandemic began, leaving it with an unpredictable box office run. The Wolf Man should fare better as it opens just before Halloween, a peak box office slot for horror movies.

The original Wolf Man film was released in 1941, featuring Lon Chaney Jr. in the titular role, as a man struggled with the unpredictable condition that turned him into a dangerous beast. The transformation happened after Larry (Chaney Jr.) tried to protect Jenny Williams (Fay Helm) from a rampaging wolf. The premise established for next year's story doesn't match what's come before, meaning that Blumhouse will create a new tale written by Whannell, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo. A horror legend is about to be reborn.

The Complicated Path to the New 'Wolf Man'

When Ryan Gosling was originally reported to be attached to The Wolf Man, Whannell was in early conversations to direct the project for Blumhouse and Universal. More than a year after that, Derek Cianfrance was announced as the new director of the movie, but the filmmaker departed the project, leaving Whannell in the director's chair once again. After years of being stuck in development hell, The Wolf Man will finally make its way to the big screen in less than a year from now.

The Wolf Man will premiere in theaters in the United States on October 25, 2024.