It takes a lot for a film to disappoint me, but a surefire way is when a movie has a promising setup that doesn't match its execution. The most recent case of this happening is Wolf Man, the Leigh Whannell-directed remake of Universal's classic horror film. The cast included talented names like Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, and Whannell had already proved that he could do a great update of a classic horror icon with 2020's The Invisible Man. But poor reviews combined with an abysmal box office gross is nothing to howl at the moon over. What makes Wolf Man's failure sting even more is that it started out as something genuinely interesting — when it had a different star attached. None other than Ryan Gosling would have become the titular Wolf Man, but a number of shakeups led to the version that eventually hit theaters. So, the question is, what was Gosling aiming for creatively with his version?

Ryan Gosling Could Have Starred in One of the Most Unique Werewolf Movies

Gosling was first announced to star in a remake of 1941's The Wolf Man in 2020, a few months after The Invisible Man debuted to critical acclaim and box office success. Even more interesting, he was said to have pitched screenwriters Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Orange is the New Black) an original story that the duo fleshed out into a proper screenplay. Details are scarce on Blum and Angelo's screenplay, but early reports compared it to Nightcrawler, which would have been a genuinely fresh take on a werewolf story. A news reporter who either transforms into a werewolf or encounters a werewolf isn't just a unique way to approach the idea of lycanthropy, but it could also touch on the evolution of journalism itself. Nowadays, some journalists will chase the biggest headlines they can find, or wait until they can publish a tell-all book. How do you think someone would react to the news of an actual werewolf? Plus, if Nightcrawler was the touchstone, that would give Gosling full license to embrace a Jake Gyllenhaal level of unhinged.

As if the premise of Gosling's original Wolf Man movie wasn't intriguing enough, it could have reunited him with a top-notch director. Derek Cianfrance was originally slated to direct Wolf Man and had previously worked with Gosling on The Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine. Both films are wholly different, but feature Gosling at his best; the former sees him as a motorcycle stuntman who turns to a life of crime, while the latter features him as a man dealing with the breakdown of his marriage. Gosling gives two incredibly vulnerable and tragic performances in Cianfrance's films, which is a necessity for werewolf films as they follow a human transforming into a monstrous version of themselves against their will. Cianfrance also utilized a unique linear narrative for both films, handling three different periods of time in The Place Beyond the Pines while jumping to the beginning and ending of a relationship in Blue Valentine. If he'd done the same for Wolf Man, it could have been an interesting way to show the transitions from man to wolf and back.

Scheduling Conflicts Led to Leigh Whannell’s Version of ‘Wolf Man’