The new take on The Wolf Man has scored a streaming date on Peacock. The horror story directed by Leigh Whannell will be making its way to the streaming platform on April 18. Three months after the Blumhouse production hit the big screen, audiences will be able to experience the frights in the comfort of their homes. Wolf Man was yet another chapter in the history of Universal bringing their classic horror icons back for new stories meant to make a young generation of viewers fall in love with the genre. And it all begins with a terrible curse that can be transmitted from one host to another.

Wolf Man follows Blake (Christopher Abbott) and Charlotte Lovell (Julia Garner). The couple is attempting to raise their daughter in peace, when they learn about a strange creature lurking in the woods. Blake and Charlotte's marriage was headed towards disaster by the time the movie begins. The protagonist's decision to visit his childhood home turns out to be fatal for the family. The titular monster infects Blake after a car crash, and while the young man tried to protect his family from the creature who attacked him, he had to deal with the effects the curse was already causing on his body.

Wolf Man gave Leigh Whannell the opportunity to leave his mark once again within the horror genre. The filmmaker wrote the screenplay for the film alongside Corbett Tuck. Before taking on the new version of Wolf Man for Universal and Blumhouse, Whannell worked on The Invisible Man. This iteration of the story about a man who couldn't be seen involved the use of fictional technology to justify the nature of the monster. The start of the pandemic prevented The Invisible Man from reaching its full box office potential, but Blumhouse felt confident enough in Whannell's talent for the making of Wolf Man.

What's Next for Blumhouse?

Blumhouse brought a classic big screen monster back to life with the release of Wolf Man. But before another scary icon can return, the studio will be hard at work with the development of sequels to some of their most popular hits. This week's edition of CinemaCon saw the release of the first trailer for M3GAN 2.0. The movie written and directed by Gerard Johnston will give audiences the opportunity to see a different side of the dangerous robot that took over the box office a couple of years ago. The first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 was also released this week. Emma Tammi returns to direct the sequel based on the popular video game created by Scott Cawthon.

Wolf Man premieres on Peacock on April 18. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.