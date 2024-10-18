A full moon is rising over the Javits Center as Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man arrives at New York Comic Con. The new monster movie is one of the main attractions at the convention's BlumFest panel previewing Blumhouse's upcoming horror slate with guest moderator and Fall of the House of Usher helmer Mike Flanagan. Ahead of a Q&A session with Whannell pulling back the curtain on the long-gestating title, a new trailer premiered in front of attendees that sees Christopher Abbott transform into the titular beast.

First announced back in 2020, Wolf Man marks Whannell's long-awaited return behind the camera for a feature film after the success of his The Invisible Man revamp. His reboot of the 1941 Gothic horror classic, co-written with Corbett Tuck, similarly takes the werewolf story in a vastly different direction, following a husband and father named Blake (Abbott) who inherits his rural family home in Oregon and persuades his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) to take a break from their hectic life in the city with their young daughter Ginger (Matlida Firth). Upon arriving at the farmhouse, however, they're attacked by an unknown animal and rush to barricade themselves in the home, unaware that it's already too late. Blake begins exhibiting strange symptoms and becoming more aggressive as his body warps into something more animalistic. It's up to Charlotte to find a way out of the perilous situation with threats both inside and out of the house.

The first trailer offered just a taste of what's to come as Blake succumbs to his werewolf transformation, hiding the full horror of the titular beast until the film hits theaters in 2025. However, this new look goes a little further, exploring more about the dynamic of the family. Whannell's Wolf Man promises greater emotional depth as it navigates the fraying marriage between Blake and Charlotte. Their strained relationship ultimately pushes them to take a trip to rural Oregon and makes the eventual transformation all the more devastating when it happens. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, Abbott teased that the creature's practical effect-heavy appearance was designed to be both frightening and tragic, reflecting the horrific situation of the family.

'Wolf Man' Leads Blumhouse's Crowded 2025 Slate

Blumhouse will celebrate its 25th birthday next year and the New York Comic Con BlumFest panel serves as an early preview of everything the horror giant has in store, starting with Wolf Man in January. Also given a first look at the event is Christopher Landon's Drop, which is currently slated for release on April 11 and features Meghann Fahy as the lead, alongside The Woman in the Yard, due out on March 28 and led by Danielle Deadwyler. The biggest title on the docket for 2025 is likely M3GAN 2.0, which is represented at BlumFest by Allison Williams and a video appearance by the titular doll. Before all of that though, Blumhouse has its first video game foray, Fear the Spotlight, coming out on October 22 following its preview at New York Comic Con.

Wolf Man arises in theaters on January 17. Check out the new trailer in the player above and stay tuned here at Collider throughout the weekend for more coverage from New York Comic Con.