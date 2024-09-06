Universal Pictures has released the first teaser for Wolf Man, the highly anticipated horror story that will allow Leigh Whannell to return to the genre. The short video starts with a praying mantis hunting other insects, quickly establishing the theme of a stronger predator killing its prey is simply a fact of nature. The teaser then moves on to the loving father portrayed by Sam Jaeger trying to bring some peace of mind to his daughter after they realize that they're being hunted by the titular monster.

Wolf Man will feature Christopher Abbott stepping into the shoes of the titular monster. The family that will be the center of the movie's premise will be leading a normal life, until a full moon unleashes the beast that will attempt to hunt them down. Julia Garner will portray the child's mother. The performer is known for her acclaimed performance as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, which allowed her to win multiple Primetime Emmy Awards in recent years.

Blumhouse Productions was responsible for turning Wolf Man into a reality. While the studio is known for establishing their own original franchises, Universal Pictures continues their attempts to bring their classic monsters into a modern setting. The strategy didn't work for The Mummy. But the studio is confident that their iconic characters can light up the box office if given the right treatment. Wolf Man won't face much competition when it comes to ticket sales, considering how the film will arrive in theaters in the middle of January.

The Return of Leigh Whannell

The fact that Leigh Whannell sat behind the camera for Wolf Man should be exciting for horror fans. The last time the filmmaker worked alongside Blumhouse was during the production of The Invisible Man. The new version of the classic story featured Elisabeth Moss in the lead role, but it wasn't allowed to generate much of an impact on pop culture because the pandemic began shortly after it was released in theaters. Wolf Man will be a different story. The upcoming project has plenty of weeks to deliver a solid box office performance before Captain America: Brave New World debuts a month later.

The screenplay for Wolf Man was written by Whannell, alongside Rebecca Angelo, Lauren Schuker and Corbett Tuck. Before diving deep into the story of a terrifying monster haunting an innocent family, Rebecca Angelo worked on titles such as Dumb Money and Orange is the New Black. Corbett Tuck will make her screenwriting debut through Wolf Man, after previously working as an actress in some of the Insidious movies. The stage has been set for Leigh Whannell and the team to deliver yet another impactful horror mystery.

Wolf Man will premiere in theaters in the United States on January 17, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.