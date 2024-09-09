At the Toronto International Film Festival, Collider’s Steve Weintraub sat down with actors Christopher Abbott and Barry Keoghan to discuss their upcoming project Bring Them Down, but it was their comments on Leigh Whannell’s upcoming Wolf Man that really have us foaming at the mouth. Whannell, known for his unique take on horror with films like The Invisible Man and Upgrade, brings his signature style to this reimagining of the classic Universal Monster, in which Abbott is the leading man.

Abbott shared his excitement about the film, focusing on the old-school techniques used to create the titular monster. “It was a lot of prosthetics, a lot of time in the prosthetics chair. We did it old-school style, which I appreciate,” Abbott revealed. The actor praised Arjen Tuiten, the designer behind the werewolf creature, noting the balance between beauty and horror. “I thought [he] designed a scary, beautiful, but tragic-looking creature for it. I’m really excited for people just to see that work,” he added, hinting at the emotional depth of the film. Abbott teased that Wolf Man is not just a standard horror flick but one with layers of fun, fear, and tragedy.

Keoghan chimed in, expressing his own admiration after watching the trailer, “It’s amazing. I just watched the trailer.” His enthusiasm for the project seemed to mirror Abbott’s excitement, adding to the anticipation building for Whannell’s next spooky feature.

'Invisible Man' Fans Will Love 'Wolf Man'

Weintraub highlighted Whannell’s ability to create something unique, mentioning The Invisible Man and Upgrade as examples of his visionary storytelling. Abbott echoed this sentiment, explaining that Whannell’s take on the werewolf story will bring something fresh to the screen. He said:

“I think he did a great take on definitely his version of what that story could be. If you liked Invisible Man, then you’re definitely gonna like this."

Abbott further emphasized Whannell’s talent, specifically praising his visual creativity. “He’s got a lot of tricks up his sleeve, especially visually,” Abbott concluded, leaving fans eager to see how Wolf Man will evolve under Whannell’s direction. With Whannell’s track record and the dedication of the cast to bring the monster to life through practical effects, Wolf Man is shaping up to be a must-watch horror film when it releases in January. Fans of classic monster films, as well as Whannell’s distinct blend of suspense and innovation, are sure to be in for a treat.

