The Big Picture The Lamborghini Countach from The Wolf of Wall Street is going up for auction, giving fans the chance to own this iconic supercar.

The car, featured in a memorable scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, is being sold in its original "as-filmed" condition.

The auction will also include film memorabilia, such as costumes and signed items, and the estimated selling price is $1.5 million to $2 million.

If you've ever wanted to pretend that you're a crooked billionaire, get off your face on drugs and crawl your way into a luxury supercar, you are now in luck as the Lamborghini Countach, featured in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, is now heading to auction. Notably featured in a.memorable scene where it endures significant damage, this white supercar is now set to hit the auction block. Regarded as impeccably preserved in its original "as-filmed" state, this iconic vehicle stands as one of the most renowned automobiles to have graced the silver screen in recent years.

Directed by Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street follows the story of stockbroker Jordan Belfort – played by Leonardo DiCaprio – who was a highly controversial character on Wall Street during the 1980s and 90s. In the movie, the car shares the spotlight with DiCaprio for over three minutes and is most renowned for the scene in which Belfort, under the influence of the drug Quaaludes, recklessly drives it. DiCaprio's character crawls into the car and subsequently embarks on a perilous journey home, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle along the way.

The Countach will be up for auction through Bonhams, lining up with the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 25. The estimated selling price for this iconic vehicle falls within the range of $1.5 million to $2 million (£1.24 million to £1.65 million). Additionally, the Countach will be accompanied by a collection of film memorabilia, including a costume worn by Jordan Belfort, and a director's chair and clapboard signed by both Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Margot Robbie. Robbie played the role of Naomi Lapaglia, Belfort's second wife, in the film. The movie was nominated for five Academy Awards in 2014, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It grossed $406.9 million from a $100 million budget.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Where Can I Watch 'The Wolf of Wall Street'?

Right now you can watch The Wolf of Wall Street on fuboTV, Netflix, and Paramount+. You are able to stream The Wolf of Wall Street by renting or purchasing on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.